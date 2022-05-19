Eagles face Northside in postseason baseball play

Franklin County's varsity baseball team opens Blue Ridge District postseason tournament play Friday in the semifinals against Northside.

First pitch is 6 p.m. at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

Franklin County (15-5, 8-2 Blue Ridge District) is the No. 2 seed and Northside is the No. 3 seed.

In Friday's other semifinal, top seed William Byrd (15-5, 8-2 Blue Ridge District) entertains No. 4 seed Lord Botetourt at 6 p.m.

Only the top four teams in the six-team district qualified for the tournament: Staunton River and William Fleming failed to qualify.

The winners from Friday's games face off for the championship Saturday at 2 p.m. at Naff Field.

The outcome of the tournament has no bearing on regional qualification or regional tournament play.

Franklin County and William Byrd are the Blue Ridge District co-regular-season champions for 2022.

The Eagles dropped two of their last three regular-season games, both to league opponents.

At one point this season, the Eagles were 7-0 in the Blue Ridge District.

Franklin County has played five, one-run games to date and is 3-2 in those games.

Franklin County has winning streaks of three, two and seven games to its credit.

The Eagles are 9-2 in their last 11 games and have outscored their opponents, 117-34.

Franklin County swept Northside during the regular-season, winning 8-0 at home and 13-8 on the road.

The Eagles are the reigning Blue Ridge District champions. They captured the 2021 crown based on their first-place finish in the regular season because a postseason tournament was not staged.

PREP NOTES: Franklin County's boys soccer team, led by first-year head coach Brian McClung, takes on Northside in the semifinals of the postseason tournament Friday at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field at 6 p.m.

The Eagles are the No. 3 seed, the Vikings are the No. 2 seed.

In Friday's other semifinal, top seed and regular-season champion Lord Botetourt hosts No. 4 seed William Byrd at 7:15 p.m.

The winners advance to Saturday's championship match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field at 2 p.m.

Northside defeated Franklin County 2-1 at Dillon Stadium and the two rivals played to a 1-1 stalemate at Vikings Stadium during the regular season.

Franklin County is 4-10-2, 4-4-2 in the Blue Ridge District.

Franklin County started the season 0-5-1 and was 1-5-1 following a two-match, mid-season winning streak.

The Eagles are the reigning Blue Ridge District champions. They captured the 2021 crown based on their first-place finish in the regular season because a postseason tournament was not staged.

- Franklin County failed to qualify for Blue Ridge District's postseason tournament in girls soccer.

Friday's match-up are No. 4 seed Northside at No. 1 seed Lord Botetourt and No. 3 seed Staunton River at No. 2 seed William Byrd.

Friday's winners advance to Saturday's championship match at Dillon Stadium at noon.

- Franklin County is hosting Saturday's Blue Ridge District boys and girls outdoor track and field championships at Bruce M. Kent Track Field. The one-day meet begins at 9 a.m.

- Franklin County's girls lacrosse team opens Class 6 Region A play Friday against Manchester in the quarterfinals.

The Eagles are hosting the match at Ferrum College's W.B. Adams Stadium at 6 p.m.

Franklin County's boys lacrosse team travels to Chesterfield for its regional quarterfinal contest against Thomas Dale. The match begins at 6 p.m.