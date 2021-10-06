Eagles fall 3-2 to Hidden Valley at home

Bryant netted 28 kills in the triumph over Albemarle, while Chaudet totaled 29 digs and served six aces and Hodges passed out 39 assists and served five aces.

CHA, BFMS claim team laurels in cross country

SIX-MILE POST—Christian Heritage Academy’s boys team and Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s girls squad were the winners in Thursday’s middle school cross county meet, hosted by the Eagles and contested on their home 3K course at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.

CHA won the boys race with 23 points as each of its top four runners placed among the top five finishers in a 34-runner field.

BFMS placed second with 35 points, followed by Woodrow Wilson Middle School with 62 and Breckinridge Middle School with 80.

The Eagles’ Jonah Bowman captured individual laurels in 11:02.

Chase Arrington finished second for the Knights in 11:34, followed by teammates Wyatt Gardner (12:24), Lucas King (12:30) and Eli Weems (12:35) in third, fourth and fifth.