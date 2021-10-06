Eagles fall 3-2 to Hidden Valley at home

Hidden Valley claimed its second win of the season over Franklin County Monday with a 3-2 non-district volleyball triumph at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Set scores were 25-18, 24-26, 25-23, 16-25, 15-3.
For the Eagles, Courtney Bryant totaled 23 kills and 24 digs, while Emma Catoe netted 16 kills and Abigail Hodges passed out 32 assists.
Hidden Valley shut out the Eagles, 3-0, in FCHS’s season opener.
The loss ends an Eagles’ five-match winning streak.
FCHS (9-5) played its first five-set match of the season.
Eagles win twice
in non-league playCHARLOTTESVILLE—Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team won a pair of non-league matches Saturday: 3-0 over Massaponax and 3-1 over Albemarle.
Set scores from the Massaponax match were 25-14, 26-24, 25-22.
Set scores from the Albemarle match were 25-14, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23.
Courtney Bryant paced the Eagles (7-4) in the Massaponax match with 21 kills, 11 digs and three blocks.
Also, Emma Chaudet served two aces and collected 10 digs and Abigail Hodges distributed 27 assists.
Bryant netted 28 kills in the triumph over Albemarle, while Chaudet totaled 29 digs and served six aces and Hodges passed out 39 assists and served five aces.
CHA, BFMS claim team laurels in cross country
SIX-MILE POST—Christian Heritage Academy’s boys team and Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s girls squad were the winners in Thursday’s middle school cross county meet, hosted by the Eagles and contested on their home 3K course at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.
CHA won the boys race with 23 points as each of its top four runners placed among the top five finishers in a 34-runner field.
BFMS placed second with 35 points, followed by Woodrow Wilson Middle School with 62 and Breckinridge Middle School with 80.
The Eagles’ Jonah Bowman captured individual laurels in 11:02.
Chase Arrington finished second for the Knights in 11:34, followed by teammates Wyatt Gardner (12:24), Lucas King (12:30) and Eli Weems (12:35) in third, fourth and fifth.
Landon Divers (12:37) and Eli Chapman (12:52) of BFMS placed sixth and seventh and Jayden Martin (13:28) and Conner King (13:39) of CHA were ninth and 10th.
Eli Houtz (13:10) was Woodrow Wilson’s top performer in eight and Aronde Phillips (15:20) led Breckinridge with a 17th-place showing.
Also for the Eagles, Kevin (Tyler) Harden (13:57) was 11th, followed by Lucas Simms (14:14) in 12th, Gary English (16:42) in 23rd, Jaxon Routt (16:50) in 24th and Braedon Johnson (18:57) in 28th.
Also for the Knights, Wyatt Weems (14:18) tied for 13th, Kolby Martin (14:49) was 15th, Heath Spencer (15:25) was 19th, Caleb Anderson (17:38) was 26th, Chase Leonard (21:03) was 31st and Caleb Moody (23:36) was 32nd.
BFMS won the girls race with 26 points, followed by Woodrow Wilson with. 29 and Breckinridge with 65. CHA did not field enough runners to post a team score—five are needed.
Caitlyn Roach of BFMS was the top runner in a 29-competitor field in 12:44 and Macey Ricks finished fifth in 14:42.
Also, Kadence Smith (14:54), Sophia Dollman (15:04) and Summer Smith (16:23) were seventh, eighth and ninth.
Emmilyne Williamson (16:29) came in 11th, followed by Nadia Gutierrez-Arnold (16:51) in 13th, McKenzie Oakes (17:15) in 14th, Ava Bowman (18:10) in 16th, Ashley Hatch (18:47) in 17th and Victoria Simms (19:01) in 18th.
Karleigh Young placed third for CHA in 13:39 and teammates Julia White (16:25) and Paige Anderson (21:49) were 10th and 23rd.
Brinna Seidel (13:38) finished second for Woodrow Wilson, while Eliza Braby (14:29), Frances Livingston (14:49), Kaisa Bonilla (16:50) and Brooke Newman (17:34) were fourth, sixth, 12th and 15th.
Also, Daniella Diaz (20:25), Olivia Clark (20:30), Salam Angus (23:45), Akhyree Johnson (23:49) and Makeria Dudley (23:49) were 19th, 20th, 24th, 25th and 26th.
For Breckinridge, Z’amaria Clark (21:02) was 21st, followed by Kylie Hale (21:06), Hijia Fox (24:05), Taylin Johnson (24:21) and Anajah Martino-Espree (24:55) in 22nd, 27th, 28th and 29th.
BFMS volleyball finishes season
with sweepBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team completed its 2021 season Monday with a 2-0 Roanoke Valley Middle School victory over William Byrd Middle School.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-10.
In the first set, Brooke Weaver led the Eagles (10-2) with six points, while Faron Frye and Maria Gutierrez each with three points and Ciara Wright netted two kills.
Frye scored eight points in the second set, serving four aces, while Gutierrez tallied five points and totaled three kills, while Wright and Brooke Hamilton each registered two kills.
For the match, Madysen McCrickard distributed 12 assists.
BFMS sweeps Woodrow WilsonBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s volleyball team swept Woodrow Wilson Middle School, 2-0, in a non-district match at home Thursday.
Set scores were 25-11, 25-15.
Kailey McCown led the Eagles in the first set with seven points and Maria Guitierrez tallied six.
Brooke Hamlin netted two kills and Madysen McCrickard passed out five assists.
In the second set, Guitierrez scored 13 points—she served nine aces.
Also, McCowan, Hamlin and McCrickard each totaled one kill.
BFMS golfers finish season with second-place showingSTUART—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team completed its 2021 season last week with a second-place finish in a three-team match contested at Gordon Trent Golf Club in Stuart.
Halifax Middle School won the match with a 166, followed by BFMS (193) and Patrick County (211).
Brennan Young paced the Eagles with a 44.
Also posting a counting score were Sam Snead (48), Nick Snead (50) and Kyndal Hudson (51).
Non-counting scores were turned in by Tyler Foutz (53), Rylan Adkins (54), Kynlee Cepelnik (55). Aiden Cepelnik (59) and Nathan Amos (59).
FCHS jayvees
split two matchesFranklin County’s junior varsity volleyball team is 7-5 through 12 matches after a 2-0 victory over Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River and a 2-1 loss to Hidden Valley.
Monday’s loss to the Titans at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium is the Eagles’ second this season and ends a three-match winning streak.
The Eagles are 5-1 in the Blue Ridge District with two wins each of Staunton River and one each over William Fleming, Northside and William Byrd. Their lone loss is to Lord Botetourt.
FCHS returns to action Thursday in Vinton against William Byrd.
Match time is 5:30 p.m.
Eagles top Staunton River in Blue Ridge match, 2-0MONETA—Franklin County swept Staunton River 3-0 in a Blue Ridge District volleyball match Thursday.
Set scores were 30-28, 25-13, 25-20.
Courtney Bryant netted 18 kills to pace the Eagles (5-1 in the Blue Ridge District).