Eagles fall at home to Read Mountain

Read Mountain Middle School limited Benjamin Franklin Middle School to two field goals after intermission Monday and defeated the Eagles, 36-16, in a girls basketball contest at BFMS.

The Eagles (0-1), led by first-year head coach Brittany Moyer, netted both of their second-half field goals in the fourth quarter—a 3-pointer and a basket.

Read Mountain turned a 19-11 lead at halftime into a 28-11 advantage heading into the final, six-minute stanza by capturing the third period 9-0.

Leading 28-11, Read Mountain finished the game with an 8-5 spurt.

Read Mountain led 10-8 after the first quarter and claimed the second stanza 9-3 to produce its halftime lead.

Read Mountain made 16 field goals, was 4 of 12 (33.3 %) from the free-throw line and committed six turnovers.

Gracelynn Clark paced Read Mountain with a game-best 11 points.

Also scoring were Morgan Wilmer with six points, Cailey Petrauskas with five, Tora Shelton, Autumn Russell and Alina Toliver each with four and Abby Roseberry with two.

BFMS converted seven field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer, was 1 of 6 (16.7%) from the free-throw line and committed 11 turnovers.