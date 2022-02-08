Eagles fall for the first time in Blue Ridge play

Northside built a 17-point halftime lead and withstood a second-half rally by Franklin County for a 51-49 Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball victory over the Eagles Friday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Vikings avenged an earlier-season, eight-point (45-37) loss to the Eagles with the win.

FCHS (18-2, 8-1 Blue Ridge District) suffered its second loss of the season, its first in district play.

Kendal Mattox was able to launch two shots, a 2-pointer from the right side and a 3-pointer from infront of the Eagles’ bench, in the closing three seconds, both of which drew iron, but refused to fall.

The Eagles can still achieve a 20-win season by winning its last two games of the season, both of which are on the road: Wednsday at Bassett and Friday at league rival William Byrd.

The Eagles are undefeated (9-0) in games played away from Hawkins Gym this season.

Northside crafted a 30-13 first-half advantage by winning the first quarter, 16-5, and the second stanza, 14-8.

FCHS cut 10 points off the deficit by taking the third period, 19-9.

The Eagles won the final frame, 17-12.

The Vikings swished six 3-point field goals: two by J. Gibson and one each by Kristrion Ward, William Dent, Xavier Garrison and Kavon Brown.

Northside 21 field goals and was 3 of 9 (33.3%) from the free-throw line.

Javin Gibson led the Vikings with 15 points, while Garrison tallied 13 and Brown scored 10.

Four other players combined for 13 points.

Mattox and Antonio Mack each made two 3-pointers.

FCHS made 20 field goals and was 5 of 9 (55.6%) from the free-throw line.

Javeraih Holland led the Eagles with 15 points, while Mattox netted 14 and Mack finished with 12.

Also scoring were Dayevon Shain with four points, Jeffrey Hairston with three and Jayden Boyd-Taylor with one.

The Eagles saw a six-game winning streak come to an end.

FCHS finishes 9-2 at home this season.