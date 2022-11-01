Eagles fall in Blue Ridge volleyball finals

DALEVILLE—No. 1 seed and regular-season champion Lord Botetourt bested No. 3 Franklin County, 3-0, in the finals of the 2022 Blue Ridge District volleyball tournament.

Set scores were 25-8, 25-16, 25-10.

Since Franklin County entered the Blue Ridge District in 2019-2020, Lord Botetourt, a multi-time Class 3 state champion, has captured three district titles.

The Eagles’ loss ends their one-year reign as league champion.

Franklin County began Class 6 Region A tournament play Tuesday with a quarterfinal-round home match against Thomas Dale.

Eagles drop three-point decision to Lord BotetourtDALEVILLE—Franklin County dropped its second straight game, both in Blue Ridge District play Friday, 24-21 to four-time reigning league champion Lord Botetourt.

The Cavaliers broke a stalemate at 21 with a late-game, 40-yard field goal.

Lord Botetourt is the only league team the Eagles have not defeated since entering the Blue Ridge District in the fall of 2019.

The Eagles (5-4, 2-2) finish regular-season play Friday against Northside. Kickoff in Roanoke is 7 p.m.

Ospreys take down

Mountain View, 40-13Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) scored at least one touchdown in each quarter Friday for a 40-13 victory over Mountain View.

The Ospreys, who are in their second season of interscholastic football competition, claimed their sixth win of the season.

SMLCA (6-2) led 13-0 after the first quarter and pushed the spread to 20-0 at intermission by scoring a TD in the second stanza.

Mountain View (1-7) prevented the shutout with a third-period TD, but the Ospreys tallied two more TDs in the frame to make the count 33-6.

Each team scored a TD in the final frame.

The Ospreys produced 425 yards of offense: 359 rushing, 66 passing.

Kaden Saunders rushed for 167 yards and two TDs on 15 carries and Chase Miller ran for 160 yards and one TD on eight totes.

Saunders had a 51-yard carry and Miller had a 91-yard carry.

Quarterbacks Zach Witcher and Jacob Pariziale were a combined 3 of 4 passing for 66 yards. Pariziale threw two TD passes.

Mountain View suffered its fourth straight loss; it opened its season with three losses in a row.

Mountain View shut out Massanutten Military Academy, 51-0, for its lone win to date.

SMLCA is seven points from being undefeated; it has a two-point loss to Fishburne Military and a five-point setback to Central Virginia Disciples.

The Ospreys finish regular-season play Friday at home against Hargrave Military Academy. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Foursome claims Smith Mountain Lake Fall ClassicHUDDLESTON—The quartet of Tom Branch, Brandon LaCroix, Neal. Keesee and Jimmy Muscaro carded a 19-under-par 53 to win the championship of the inaugural Smith Mountain Lake Fall Classic golf tournament, contested Saturday, Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

The foursome, representing Branch Management, bested 22 other teams to claim top honors in the 18-hole Captain’s Choice tournament.

Will Childress, Jessie Pierce, John Childress and Matt Woodford of Lake Retreat Properties finished second.

“We were excited to welcome the general public to one of our golf outings for the first time,’’ said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, the tournament’s host.

“Traditionally, we only host a golf tournament in the spring, so we were so pleased with the player, corporate and community support we received for this inaugural fall outing.

“With the amazing weather, beautiful colors of the fall leaves and picture-perfect background of the golf course, this was probably my favorite Chamber event we’ve had so far,’’ Stanley said. “It was absolutely fabulous.’’

Dudley wins speedway’s 2022 finaleCALLAWAY—Kyle Dudley of Roanoke captured the checkered flag of the Sportsman feature on the second day of Halloween Havoc at Franklin County Speedway.

It marks the final race of the 2022 season at the 3/8th-mile Callaway bullring.

Dudley won from the pole.

Other winners were Daniel Hudson (Mini Stock) from the pole, Celeste Clevinger (Divas), Wes Givens (Any Car) and Steve McFarling (Law Enforcement).

On day one, Jessie Arrington (Late Model First Time Winners), Tyler Ashley (Super Street First Time Winners), David Duncan (Mini Stock First Time Winners), Trey Cooper (Stock4 First Time Winners), Jaden Austin (Rookie4 First Time Winners), Trey Cooper (Bootleggers First Time Winners), Celeste Clevinger (Divas First Time Winners), Adam Metzger (Stock6 First Time Winners and Any Car First Time Winners).

Wrestling Club stages cornhole tournamentCALLAWAY—Franklin County Wrestling Club is staging the Wrestling on the Mountain cornhole tournament fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 26.

The tournament takes place at Chaos Mountain Brewing.

Singles and doubles competitions are set.

Singles play starts at 2 p.m, doubles play begins at 3 p.m.

Entry fee for singles is $105.

Entry fee for doubles is $205.

A food truck will be on site selling afternoon snacks.

Five Mile Mountain and Friends performs at 6 p.m.

For information, contact Franklin County assistant coach James Bernard by email: eagles.coachbernard@gmail.com .

Willow Creek winners are honored Willow Creek Country Club has crowned its club champions for 2022.

The Net winners were Chad Young (Champion), Kenny Campbell (Senior) and Doug Spencer (Super Senior).

The Gross winners were Marty Anderson (Champion), David Mason (Senior) and Steve Keener (Super Senior).

There were Closest to the Pin competitions on Nos. 4, 6 and 8 both days.

Winners from Saturday were Young on Nos. 4 and 8 and Spencer on No. 6.

Winners from Sunday were Keener on Nos. 4 and 8 and Spencer on No. 6.

Keener aced No. 8. Witnessing the hole-in-one were Spencer, Phillip Bruce and Mark Hudson.

Ferrum men and women race in ODAC cross countryWINCHESTER – Ferrum College’s men’s cross country team finished 10th out of 11 teams at Saturday’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships at Kernstown Battlefield.

Shenandoah University hosted the eight-kilometer race.

The University of Lynchburg claimed top accolades by placing all five of its runners in the first five finishing positions to achieve a perfect score (15).

Washington and Lee University (51) finished second followed by Roanoke College (110), Bridgewater College (122), Eastern Mennonite University (144), Shenandoah (169), Hampden-Sydney College (220), Virginia Wesleyan University (233), Averett University (262), Ferrum College (272) and Randolph College (282).

Lynchburg’s Frank Csorba won the race in 25:38.4.

A field of 116 runners raced for the individual championship.

Tyson Gotschi was Ferrum’s top runner in 65th place in 25:38.4.

Lynchburg women’s team also produced a perfect score in winning the conference championship.

Ferrum finished last in a 10-team field.

Lynchburg’s Kelsey Lagunas won the individual title, covering a six-kilometer trek in 21:555.8.

Genesis Pineiro paced Ferrum with a 61st-place showing in 27:37.6.

A field of 97 runners raced for the individual championship.