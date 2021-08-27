Eagles finish fourth in BRD's second match

SALEM—Paced by the play of Ashton Harper, Lord Botetourt claimed a three-stroke victory over Northside in the Blue Ridge District’s (BRD) second fall 2021 regular-season golf match Tuesday at Hanging Rock Golf Club.
The Cavaliers edged thew Vikings, 142-145, in the nine-hole match.
William Byrd (165) finished third, followed by Franklin County (171) and Staunton River (222).
Northside was the host school for the match.
Sam Fansler led the Eagles with a 41, while Riley Wood (42), Chase Bower (43) and Harmon English (45) turned in counting scores.
Scores by Parker Olsson (46) and Aiden Hall (49) did not factor into FCHS’s total.
Harper, who ranks first in the league’s cumulative individual standings after two matches, carded a 6-under-par 29. He bested Northside golfers Peyton Spangler (33) and Nick Crawford (33) by four shots.
The Cavaliers also counted a 36 by Dylan Salvi, a 38 by Jake Koffman and a 39 by Samir Davidov.
Lord Botetourt’s non-counting scores were a 43 and a 45.
Besides the 33s shot by Spangler and Crawford, Northside counted a 37 by Michael Pankey and a 42 by Joel Hetherington.
The Vikings’ non-counting scores were a 42 and a 55.
Kendrick South led William Byrd with a 39 and the Terriers counted a 41 by Griffin Horacek, a 42 by Clayton Gilmore and a 43 by Mattox Wolfe.
The Terriers non-counting scores were a 45 and a 47.
Only five players competed for Staunton River, which counted these scores: a 53 by Stephen Ruhd, a pair of 56s by Trey Harris and Issac Lambert and a 57 bv Myah Martin.
The Golden Eagles’ non-counting score was a 60.
After two matches, Lord Botetourt, which seeks its fifth straight league title, holds a 14-stroke lead over Northside, 294-308.
FCHS (337) is third, followed by William Byrd (339) and Staunton River (453).
Harper (60 points), Davidov (33), Salvi (32.5) and Koffman (31) rank first, third, fourth and sixth in the individual standings. Peyton Spangler (42.5) is second and Crawford (32) is fifth.
The next district match is Tuesday at Blue Hills Golf Club. Tee time is 1 p.m.
Eagles defeat Blacksburg in dual matchHARDY—Franklin County defeated Blacksburg in a high-scoring dual match Wednesday at Copper Cove Golf Club by 16 shots, 342-368.
Sam Fansler led the Eagles with a 77.
Also turning in counting scores were Chase Bower (87), Harmon English (88) and Riley Wood (90).