Eagles finish fourth in BRD's second match

SALEM—Paced by the play of Ashton Harper, Lord Botetourt claimed a three-stroke victory over Northside in the Blue Ridge District’s (BRD) second fall 2021 regular-season golf match Tuesday at Hanging Rock Golf Club.

The Cavaliers edged thew Vikings, 142-145, in the nine-hole match.

William Byrd (165) finished third, followed by Franklin County (171) and Staunton River (222).

Northside was the host school for the match.

Sam Fansler led the Eagles with a 41, while Riley Wood (42), Chase Bower (43) and Harmon English (45) turned in counting scores.

Scores by Parker Olsson (46) and Aiden Hall (49) did not factor into FCHS’s total.

Harper, who ranks first in the league’s cumulative individual standings after two matches, carded a 6-under-par 29. He bested Northside golfers Peyton Spangler (33) and Nick Crawford (33) by four shots.

The Cavaliers also counted a 36 by Dylan Salvi, a 38 by Jake Koffman and a 39 by Samir Davidov.

Lord Botetourt’s non-counting scores were a 43 and a 45.

Besides the 33s shot by Spangler and Crawford, Northside counted a 37 by Michael Pankey and a 42 by Joel Hetherington.