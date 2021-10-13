 Skip to main content
Eagles force first-place tie in Blue Ridge
Eagles force first-place tie in Blue Ridge

Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team forced a tie atop the Blue Ridge District standings Tuesday by blanking Lord Botetourt, 3-0, in a league match at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-17, 25-15.

The contest served as FCHS’s annual Dig For A Cure Breast Cancer Awareness match.

The Eagles (8-1 in the Blue Ridge District, 13-5 overall) claimed their fourth straight win, their ninth in their last 10 matches and avenged an earlier-season setback to the Cavaliers (8-1 in the Blue Ridge District).

Courtney Bryant led FCHS with 23 kills and 17 digs.

Also, Emma Catoe netted 10 kills and two blocks and Abigail Hodges distributed 30 assists.

On Monday, FCHS defeated Halifax County, 3-1, in a non-district match played in South Boston.

The Eagles’ victory is their second this season over the Comets, one of the top teams in the Piedmont District.

Set scores were 25-10, 23-25, 25-9, 25-21.

Bryant totaled 26 kills, while Emma Chaudet registered 19 digs and Hodges passed out 32 assists.

The Eagles junior varsity squad lost to Halifax, 2-1, to end a two-match winning streak and dropped a 2-0 decision to Lord Botetourt.

The Comets avenged an earlier season loss; the Cavaliers topped the Eagles for the second time this year.

FCHS’s jayvee squad is 7-2 in the Blue Ridge District, 9-7 overall.

Both teams were scheduled to conclude regular-season play Thursday against Northside.

