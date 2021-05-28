Eagles get back on winning track, 3-1

The score was even at intermission.

The second half proved to be more of the same with BFMS and Glenvar trading attacks and defensive stands.

But at the 22:30 mark, Sellars and Eduardo Garcia-Sanchez combined as they have done all season, resulting in what proved to be the match-winning goal.

With Sellars in the corner, he dribbled between two Glenvar defenders and snuck the ball to Garcia-Sanchez who was just right of the penalty stripe.

Garcia-Sanchez fielded the pass with his back to the goal, turned and fired on the pivot and found the bottom right corner of the net to break the stalemate.

The Eagles’ final goal was registered with just more than 15 minutes left in the contest.

Ethan Hahn set the ball at the right flag for a corner kick, and as he did all season, lofted one in front of the face of the goal. Defender Jake Montgomery charged the goal and headed it for the score to settle the issue.

“In big games like that, you need your clutch players to step up, and with Jake and Eduardo both scoring, they did just that,” Saleeby said.

Saleeby praised many others on the team.