Eagles get back on winning track, 3-1

Julian Nichols netted two goals for Franklin County Tuesday as the Eagles bested William Byrd, 3-1, in a boys varsity soccer match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Eagles’ victory is their second this season and comes days after they were held scoreless in their first setback of the season.
Nichols tallied his initial goal two minutes into the match, courtesy of an assist from Ethan Oliver.
At 20 minutes, Nichols found the back of the net for his second goal, a tally that was aided by a Gavin Beckner assist.
Thirty seconds into the second half, the Eagles (7-1, 7-1 in the Blue Ridge District) completed their scoring when Jose Lazano took an assist from Beckner and dissected the net with a shot on goal.
William Byrd (1-5) prevented the shutout when Braden Crossen used a Landon Niday assist to manufacture the Terriers’ lone goal in the closing three minutes of the match.
FCHS plays its Senior Night match today against Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River.
Match time at Dillon Stadium is 7 p.m.
Eagles, Terriers play to a 1-1 jayvee drawFranklin County and William Byrd played to a 1-1 stalemate in a Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity soccer match Tuesday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Overtime is not played in junior varsity matches.
The Eagles (4-2-1, 4-2-1 Blue Ridge District) shut out the Terriers, 3-0, earlier this season.
Will Henderson netted FCHS’s lone goal in the first half courtesy of an assist from Cooper Stanford.
The Eagles maintained their one-goal advantage until the Terriers netted the equalizer with 12 minutes remaining.
FCHS returns to action today against Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River.
Match time at Dillon Stadium is 5:30 p.m.
BFMS closes season with win over Glenvar One goal in the first half and two in the second lifted Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s boys soccer team to a 3-1 triumph last week over Glenvar Middle School in the Eagles’ 2021 season finale at home.
The Eagles (6-1-1) surrendered only one goal in their last six matches.
“It felt great to beat probably the best team we’ve played this year on the last day of the season,” BFMS head coach Evan Saleeby said.“It was a real test, and we passed with flying colors.”
Glenvar came to BFMS playing a high-pressure defense and kick-and-run offense, but the Eagles stepped up to the challenge of stopping the visitors.
“All season long, our defense has performed consistently at a high level. Only conceding three goals all season is a feat they should be proud of,” Saleeby said.
“Glenvar challenged us with their direct play and quality up front, but we handled them well for he most part.”
The Eagles survived a scare at the 17:05 mark when goalkeeper Donovan Lewis was laid out by a charging Glenvar player.
The player was given a yellow card, but Lewis was shaken up and took a few minutes to recover. He stayed in the match; however, and made some pivotal saves once play resumed.
The Eagles tallied the match’s first goal at the 15:01 mark in the first half by successfully completing a four-pass scoring opportunity.
Midfielder Cooper Myers intercepted a Glenvar pass at midfield and quickly played the ball right to Ethan Hahn, who worked the ball toward the sideline and passed to Luke Sellars.
Sellars dribbled down the line, juked a Glenvar player and crossed the ball to Matthew Lopez, who received the ball at the top of the penalty box, weaved between two defenders, and lofted the ball over the Glenvar goalkeeper’s fingertips to make the count 1-0.
But Glenvar held strong and continued to attack the Eagle back line, netting a goal with 7:37 left in the first half.
The score was even at intermission.
The second half proved to be more of the same with BFMS and Glenvar trading attacks and defensive stands.
But at the 22:30 mark, Sellars and Eduardo Garcia-Sanchez combined as they have done all season, resulting in what proved to be the match-winning goal.
With Sellars in the corner, he dribbled between two Glenvar defenders and snuck the ball to Garcia-Sanchez who was just right of the penalty stripe.
Garcia-Sanchez fielded the pass with his back to the goal, turned and fired on the pivot and found the bottom right corner of the net to break the stalemate.
The Eagles’ final goal was registered with just more than 15 minutes left in the contest.
Ethan Hahn set the ball at the right flag for a corner kick, and as he did all season, lofted one in front of the face of the goal. Defender Jake Montgomery charged the goal and headed it for the score to settle the issue.
“In big games like that, you need your clutch players to step up, and with Jake and Eduardo both scoring, they did just that,” Saleeby said.
Saleeby praised many others on the team.
“We’ve had so many consistent performers this season,” he said. “Our back line of Donovan, Seijin (Campbell), Jake, Lucas (Amos), Trystan (Chandler), and Luke have not only been good in defense, but also in building our attack, maintaining possession, and contributing to a number of goals.
“Our midfield of Cooper, Ethan, and Matthew have been so consistent and integral in our play and our ability to control games,” he said. “And our forwards, Eduardo Cruz and Eduardo (Sanchez-Garcia) have scored a lot of goals and some very important ones that put the finishing touch on good team moves.
“From front to back and players coming off the bench, every single player—from their performances in practice to the games—has contributed to this successful season.”
BFMS carries a six-match winning streak into its 2022 campaign.
“It was a bittersweet ending to the season,” he said. “I’m very happy with the season we had, but absolutely hate that it’s over. I could work with these kids forever. They are such a great group.”