Eagles host William Fleming for Senior Night

Franklin County seeks its sixth win of the season and its fifth in a row tonight (Friday) when the Eagles entertain Blue Ridge District foe William Fleming.

Kickoff at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field is 7 p.m.

The Colonels (2-5, 1-1 Blue Ridge District) are a week removed from a 41-27 league loss to Lord Botetourt, one in which they trailed 35-13 through three quarters of play.

The Eagles bested district foe William Byrd, 35-23, in Vinton behind Jahylen Lee’s three first half touchdowns and 224 yards rushing.

Lee owns three career program records: touchdowns (47), points (286) and yards (3,903). He is three TDs shy of 50, 14 points shy of 300 and 97 yards shy of 4,000 with three regular-season games remaining.

The Eagles are fourth in this week’s Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 6 Region A rankings.

Eight of the region’s 13 teams advance to postseason play with the top four teams hosting quarterfinal games.

If the playoffs started tonight, Franklin County would be at home against Western Branch in a rematch of a quarterfinal-round contest played in Virginia Beach last year and won by Western Branch.

Panthers seek first

win on the roadGREENSBORO, N.C.—Ferrum College seeks to end an eight-game losing streak dating to last year Saturday when the Panthers take on Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Guilford (N.C.) College.

Kickoff is 1 p.m.

The Panthers (0-6, 0-3 ODAC) are a week removed from a 17-7 league setback to reigning conference champion Washington and Lee, one in which the Generals tallied 17 unanswered points to erase a 7-0 deficit.

Guilford is a week removed from a 38-35 loss ODAC foe Bridgewater College.

The Panthers defeated the Quakers, 57-35, at W.B. Adams Stadium last year.

The series dates to 1998 and Ferrum has won six of the last eight match-ups, including three in a row.

Also, games in the set were played in 1999, 2003,, 2006, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Ferrum has averaged 36.12 points in those games with a total output of 289 points.

The Panthers’ largest margin of victory (29 points) was achieved in their 41-12 triumph in 2021 on the road, while their smallest margin of victory (3 points) occurred in 1999 (17-14) at home.

Four of the games are ODAC encounters and Ferrum has won three of those.

Ferrum’s six wins are split: three at home and three on road.

The Panthers ‘ first triumph in the 1998 series debut was by 17 points (27-10)

Horne scores lone goal in Panthers’ win

RALEIGH, N.C.—Haleigh Horne tallied the match’s lone goal in the second stanza Tuesday to lead Ferrum College to a 1-0 non-conference field hockey victory over Meredith (N.C.) College at Meredith Athletic Field and Track Complex.

Ferrum (5-9) defeated Meredith (0-13) for the second time this season.

Faith Bibbo assisted on Horne’s goal.

The Panthers doubled the Avenging Angels’ shots total, 14-7 and also held a 13-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Penalty corners taken were even at 5, and neither team committed a foul.

Both of Ferrum’s wins are by shutout.

Generals make Panthers surrender

SALEM—Washington and Lee University netted three goals in each of the first three quarters for a 9-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference field hockey win over Ferrum College Wednesday at Roanoke College’s Kerr Stadium.

The contest was the completion of an encounter that started on Monday, Oct. 10, but was interrupted by inclement weather. It was finished in Salem because the Generals had another match there Wednesday.

The Panthers tallied their lone goal in the first quarter.

Riley Hines scored Ferrum’s goal, while Alexis Parks scored twice for Washington and Lee and Freddie Tobeason passed out two assists.

The Generals held advantages in shots (36-2), shots on goal (24-1) and penalty corners (7-0) at match’s end.

The Generals committed 23 fouls to 16 for the Panthers.

Goalkeeper Anna Corsey totaled 14 saves for the Panthers.

Adams produces a hat trick for Panthers

FERRUM—Jamie Adams netted a hat trick—three goals scored—while Allison Setlak and Sydney Kincaid each tallied two goals each to lift Ferrum (4-8-2, 1-5-1 ODAC) to the win at Penn-Roediger Field.

Isabella Workman scored the lone goal for Hollins (0-10, 0-7 ODAC).

Ferrum, Shenandoah play to a draw

FERRUM—At Penn-Roediger Field, Braden Gallant scored just over two minutes into the game to give Shenandoah University (3-5-6, 0-4-4 ODAC) the lead.

Nicholas Berruti squared the count with a goal at 50:51 for the Panthers (5-7-3, 2-5-2 ODAC) and the league men’s soccer match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Lang cards hole-in-one at Willow Creek

Richard Lang carded a hole-in-one while playing a round of golf Monday at Willow Creek Country Club.

Lang aced hole No. 4

Witnessing the shot were Doug Spencer and Gary Thomas.

Bowman, Holland place second and third

MARTINSVILLE—Franklin County junior distance runners Julianne Bowman and Whitney Holland placed second and third in a recent girls 5K cross country race staged at Martinsville High School.

Bowman finished the 3.1-mile race in 20:31.70, while Holland finished in 21:59.03.

Also, Natalie Davis (24:41.29), a senior, and Samantha Sims (24:44.28), a sophomore, came in 16th and 17th in a 15-runner field.

Sienna Bailey, a Bassett junior, won the race in 20:04.99.

Franklin County did not enter enough runners (five) to compete as a scorig team.

Patrick County (30) won the team title, while Bassett (41) was second, followed by Tunstall (56), Mecklenburg County (91) and Magna Vista (143).

In the boys 5K, Jacob Montgomery, a sophomore, finished second for Franklin County in 18:20.76.

Luke Montgomery (19:04.89), a junior, came 10th, followed by Sebastian Ellis (19:09.34), a senior, in 11th, John Grider (19:09.58), a junior, in 12th, Parker Chapman (19:11.92), a senior, in 14th, Nicholas Guilliams (19:12.79), a sophomore, in 15th and Andrew Riddle (19:12.85), a senior, in 16th.

Also, Gary English (19:37.76), a freshman, placed 23rd, Eric Camilleri (20:00.23), a junior, finished 27th, freshmen Jonas Holland (20:07.10) and Elijah Chapman (20:20.60) were 28th and 32nd and Kolby Stinson (26:44.96) in 70th in an 81-runner field.

Patrick County junior Moises Cisneros won the race in 17:54.39.

Bassett edged Franklin County for the team title, 48-49.

Tunstall (92) was third, followed by Patrick County (98), Halifax County (145), Magna Vista (151), Mecklenburg County (180) and Martinsville (191).