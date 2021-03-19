Eagles jayvees defeaty Patrick County

Franklin County carded four counting scores in the 40s Wednesday and defeated Patrick County in a nine-hole, non-district junior varsity golf match at Willow Creek Country Club.

The Eagles (2-0) posted a 177 total.

Carson Moore paced the Eagles with a 41 and earned medalist accolades.

Also turning in a counting score were Ethan Hahn (42), Lawson Pasley (46) and Wes Hill (48).

Scores shot by Alek Shorter (51), Kaleb Young (54) and Jackson Spence (54) did not factor into the Eagles’ total.

FCHS’s next match is Tuesday against Patrick County at Gordon Trent Golf Club in Stuart.

BFMS finishes third at Willow Creek

Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team shot a 224 Tuesday and placed third in a nine-hole, tri-match at Willow Creek County Club.

Halifax Middle School won the match with a 190 and Patrick County was second with a 211.

Halifax’s Lucas Newton earned medalist laurels with a 5-over-par 40. He finished four shots ahead of Patrick County’s Jordan Harris, who paced the Cougars with a 44.