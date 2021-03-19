Eagles jayvees defeaty Patrick County

Franklin County carded four counting scores in the 40s Wednesday and defeated Patrick County in a nine-hole, non-district junior varsity golf match at Willow Creek Country Club.
The Eagles (2-0) posted a 177 total.
Carson Moore paced the Eagles with a 41 and earned medalist accolades.
Also turning in a counting score were Ethan Hahn (42), Lawson Pasley (46) and Wes Hill (48).
Scores shot by Alek Shorter (51), Kaleb Young (54) and Jackson Spence (54) did not factor into the Eagles’ total.
FCHS’s next match is Tuesday against Patrick County at Gordon Trent Golf Club in Stuart.
BFMS finishes third at Willow Creek
Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team shot a 224 Tuesday and placed third in a nine-hole, tri-match at Willow Creek County Club.
Halifax Middle School won the match with a 190 and Patrick County was second with a 211.
Halifax’s Lucas Newton earned medalist laurels with a 5-over-par 40. He finished four shots ahead of Patrick County’s Jordan Harris, who paced the Cougars with a 44.
Other scores for Halifax were carded by Grady Upchurch (46), Camden Jones (51), Landon Elliott (53), Daughtry Reeves (55), Trafton Martin (58), Sidney Hughes (58) and Bailee Henderson (60).
Other scores for Patrick County were shot by Dillon Hodges (51), Chance Corns (55), Kendra Worley (61), Carter Gregory (62) and Jed Young (63).
Nick Messenger led BFMS with a 47.
Other counting scores were turned in by Nick Snead, Sam Snead and Ryan Slough each with a 59.
Non-counting scores were posted by Mychael Hatcher (61), Eli McCall (64), Brennan Young (65) and Claire McElvain (69).
BFMS returns to action Monday against Halifax and Patrick County at Greens Folly Golf Course in South Boston.
CHIP SHOTS: BFMS lost its season opener to Blacksburg Middle School last week, 144-231, at Blacksburg Country Club.
Blacksburg counted three scores in the 30s in the nine-hole dual match.
Major Ewing and Jake Albert tied for medalist honors with a pair of 35s.
Also Ryan Highfield shot a 36 and Cameron Sharp carded a 38.
Scores by Jack Skinner (42) and Pierce Campbell (46) did not factor into Blacksburg’s total.
Nick Messenger paced the Eagles with a 48.
Other counting scores were turned in by Eli McCall (55), Ryan Slough (62) and Brennan Young (66).