Eagles jayvees win first game of season

The Eagles converted 22 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and were 5 of 11 (45.5%) from the free-throw line.

Haven Mullins paced FCHS with 14 points, while Rylan McGhee and Tucker Harvey each tallied 11.

Also scoring were Zachary Swanson with six points, Javeriah Holland with five, Jaimere Watkins with three and David Kasey and Jack Gillespie each with two.

Harvey swished three 3-pointers, while Watkins and McGhee each hit one.

TIP-INS: Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt built a six-point lead after the first quarter en route to a 59-54 triumph over FCHS at Hawkins Gym Friday.

The Cavaliers’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles.

The Cavaliers won both games by single-digit differences.

Lord Botetourt led 16-10 after the first quarter.

FCHS took the second stanza 18-15 to pull within three points, 31-28, at intermission.

The Cavaliers claimed the third period 14-12 to make the count 45-40 heading into the final frame.

The Eagles captured the fourth quarter 15-14.