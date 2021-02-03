Eagles jayvees win first game of season

Franklin County took advantage of a 24-10 third-period surge Saturday to claim its first victory of the season, 54-48 over Patrick Henry in a non-district boys junior varsity basketball game at Samuel M. Hawkins- Central Gymnasium.
Also, the victory is the first for first-year head coach Tony Gill.
The Eagles (1-4) trailed by five points, 24-19, at intermission before turning that deficit into a nine-point, 43-34 lead heading into the closing, seven-minute frame.
The Patriots won the fourth quarter 14-11.
Patrick Henry led 12-7 after the opening quarter and each team netted 12 points in the second stanza.
The Patriots made 19 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and were 5 of 7 (71.4%) from the free-throw line.
Moosie Calloway led Patrick Henry with 14 points. He was ejected in the fourth quarter after he was assessed his second technical foul.
Nas Stewart finished with 12 points for the Patriots.
Also scoring were Durbin Stevens with eight points, Joey Beasley with six, Bass Beasley with five, Tristian Kerr with two and Peter McConnell with one.
Stewart and Stevens each hit two 3-pointers and Bass Beasely made one.
The Eagles converted 22 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and were 5 of 11 (45.5%) from the free-throw line.
Haven Mullins paced FCHS with 14 points, while Rylan McGhee and Tucker Harvey each tallied 11.
Also scoring were Zachary Swanson with six points, Javeriah Holland with five, Jaimere Watkins with three and David Kasey and Jack Gillespie each with two.
Harvey swished three 3-pointers, while Watkins and McGhee each hit one.
TIP-INS: Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt built a six-point lead after the first quarter en route to a 59-54 triumph over FCHS at Hawkins Gym Friday.
The Cavaliers’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles.
The Cavaliers won both games by single-digit differences.
Lord Botetourt led 16-10 after the first quarter.
FCHS took the second stanza 18-15 to pull within three points, 31-28, at intermission.
The Cavaliers claimed the third period 14-12 to make the count 45-40 heading into the final frame.
The Eagles captured the fourth quarter 15-14.
Lord Botetourt made 17 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 22 of 31 (71%) from the free-throw line.
Evan Bannwart paced the Cavaliers with 16 points, while Cade Lang netted 13 and Jakari Nicely totaled 10.
Also scoring were D.J. Tolliver with eight points, Brayden Wells with four, Tyler Cronise and Jahki Emmons-Mayo each with three and Blake Lovern with two.
Emmons-Mayo, Lang and Bannwart each hit a 3-pointer.
FCHS converted 22 field goals, three of which were 3-pointers, and was 8 of 15 (53.3%) from the free-throw line.
Haven Mullins led the Eagles with a game-best 19 points.
David Kasey netted 14 points and Rylan McGhee finished with 10.
Also scoring were Javeraih Holland with seven points, Tucker Harvey with three and Kendal Mattox and Zachary Swanson each with one.
McGhee swished two 3-pointers and Holland hit one.