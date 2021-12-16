Eagles maintain undefeated mark

Franklin County produced a 17-4 first-quarter lead Wednesday and withstood second and fourth-stanza surges by Bassett en route to a 56-53 non-district boys junior varsity basketball victory at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Eagles (4-0) led by 13 points after the first quarter, but were outscored 20-10 in the second period. They were able to lead by three points at intermission courtesy of Kendal Mattox's 3-pointer just before the break.

FCHS outscored the Bengals 14-11 in the third quarter to make the count 41-35.

Bassett won the final frame, 18-15 - the Bengals closed the gap to three points when Mason Ashworth swished a 3-pointer with two seconds left.

Bassett made 21 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and was 7 of 14

(50%) from the free-throw line.

Four players scored for the Bengals, three of whom finished in double figures.

Salvador Coca-lobo netted a team-best 19 points, while Isaiah Perkins tallied 15 and Ashworth totaled 13.

Perkins swished three 3-pointers and Ashworth hit one.

FCHS made 24 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers and was 4 of 11 (36.4%) from the free-throw line.

Javeraih Holland scored 19 points to led the Eagles and Mattox netted 13.

Also scoring were Dayevon Shain with nine points, Jeffrey Hairston with six, J-Shawn Rigney with five, Jack Gillispie with three and Tyler Gibson with one.

Mattox, Holland, Gillespie and Rigney each hit a 3-pointer.

The Eagles open Blue Ridge District play today at home against Staunton River and face Hidden Valley in a non-district contest Monday in Roanoke.

Both games tip off at 5:30 p.m.

CORRECTION: It was reported in error in Wednesday's edition that FCHS lost to Patrick Henry last week.

The Eagles won the contest 61-60.

The News-Post regrets the error.

The Patriots led 32-27 at intermission. They won the first quarter, 18-10, before the Eagles rallied in the second stanza and took the frame, 17-14.

FCHS won the third period 19-17 and claimed the fourth frame, 15-11, to complete its comeback.

Seven players scored for the Patriots.

Holland paced the Eagles with 23 points.

Also scoring were Hairston with 14 points, Mattox with 12, Shain with nine and Gillispie with three.

Mattox and Gillispie each hit a 3-pointer.