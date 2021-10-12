Eagles open Blue Ridge District play with a victory

MONETA - Franklin County overcame a three-point, first-quarter deficit by scoring three unanswered touchdowns Thursday in a 21-10 Blue Ridge District football victory over Staunton River in the 2021 fall league opener for both clubs.

The Eagles (1-0 in the Blue Ridge District, 2-3 overall) won despite running only three plays from scrimmage in the first quarter and 11 in the first half.

FCHS scored its 21 points on 29 plays - an average of 7.2 -yards-per-play.

The Eagles gained 265 yards - an average of 9.1-yards-per-play.

Two of FCHS's TD drives were one-play marches.

FCHS's defense was on the field for 65 plays; the unit surrendered 278 yards, but it recorded six tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.

KeShawn Wright, who returned to the line-up for the first time since preseason after recovering from an injury, totaled 11 tackles, 10 of which were solo stops.

FCHS's offense played turnover-free football, but the Eagles were assessed seven penalties for 65 yards.

Jahyln Lee, the Eagles' top running back, accumulated 144 rushing yards on 13 carries, while two other rushers accounted for 39 yards.