Eagles open campaign against Patriots at home

Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team, which saw a spring season end in the Class 6 Region A finals, returns to the court Tuesday for its first fall season since 2019 Tuesday.
The Eagles, under the head coaching direction of Kaitlyn Dula, now in her fourth year at the helm, take on long-time rival Patrick Henry-Roanoke in a non-district match at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The varsity-junior varsity doubleheader begins at 5:30 p.m.
Dula, a former FCHS volleyball star, has guided the Eagles to two regional runner-up finishes in past three years, a Class 6 state tournament berth, a 21-win campaign two years ago and the Blue Ridge District title last spring.
FCHS saw its 9-3 spring campaign end with a 3-0 loss to eventual Class 6 runner-up Floyd Kellam in the regional finals.
Among FCHS’s top returning players is senior Courtney Bryant, who has committed to North Carolina State University, the reigning Blue Ridge District Player of the Year, a former region Player of the Year and a two-time Class 6 All-State performer.
Bryant enters the season needing 66 kills to reach 1,000 kills for her career. Besides her 934 career kills, Bryant has accumulated 555 career digs, 35 career blocks and served 90 career aces.
Bryant can sign with the Wolfpack in November.
Also returning is Emma Chaudet, who earned second-team All-Blue Ridge District laurels in the spring.
FCHS and Patrick Henry are former rivals in the old Roanoke Valley and Western Valley districts.
Since PH’s move to the River Ridge District, the Patriots and the Eagles have continued to face each other as non-district foes.
Besides Patrick Henry (home and away), the Eagles face non-district opposition from Magna Vista (home and away), Hidden Valley (home and away), Halifax County (home and away) and Albemarle (away).
The Blue Ridge District, which is comprised of FCHS, Lord Botetourt, Northside, William Fleming, William Byrd and Staunton River, plays a double round-robin slate (home and away) totaling 10 regular-season matches.