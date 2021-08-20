Eagles open campaign against Patriots at home

Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team, which saw a spring season end in the Class 6 Region A finals, returns to the court Tuesday for its first fall season since 2019 Tuesday.

The Eagles, under the head coaching direction of Kaitlyn Dula, now in her fourth year at the helm, take on long-time rival Patrick Henry-Roanoke in a non-district match at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The varsity-junior varsity doubleheader begins at 5:30 p.m.

Dula, a former FCHS volleyball star, has guided the Eagles to two regional runner-up finishes in past three years, a Class 6 state tournament berth, a 21-win campaign two years ago and the Blue Ridge District title last spring.

FCHS saw its 9-3 spring campaign end with a 3-0 loss to eventual Class 6 runner-up Floyd Kellam in the regional finals.

Among FCHS’s top returning players is senior Courtney Bryant, who has committed to North Carolina State University, the reigning Blue Ridge District Player of the Year, a former region Player of the Year and a two-time Class 6 All-State performer.

Bryant enters the season needing 66 kills to reach 1,000 kills for her career. Besides her 934 career kills, Bryant has accumulated 555 career digs, 35 career blocks and served 90 career aces.