Eagles open season with eighth-place showing

CHESTERFIELD - Franklin County posted two scores in the low 80s Monday and finished eighth in a 14-team field at the Lake Chesdin Invitational.

The one-day, 18-hole stroke-play tournament was the Eagles' 2022 season opener.

The Eagles, playing in the tournament for the eighth time, carded a 334.

Douglas Freeman captured the team championship for the second straight year with a 299, one stroke better than second-place finisher Monacan (300) and four shots better than Deep Run (303), which came in third.

Mills Godwin (314) and Cosby (318) were fourth and fifth.

Placing sixth through 14th were Midlothian (322), Matoaca (333) Franklin County (334), Atlee (344), Powhatan (350), Maggie Walker/Governor's School (354) host Manchester (359), Clover Hill (377) and James Riiver-Midlothian (378).

Sam Fansler and Ethan Hahn carded a pair of 81s to pace the Eagles, while Chase Bower (85) and Lawson Pasley (87) turned in counting scores.

Scores by Wes Hill (90) and Harmon English (92) did not factor into the Eagles' total.

Fansler made his varsity debut in this tournament as a freshman and carded an 82.

The Eagles won the team championship in 2016 and has placed fourth twice (202015, 2017), fifth twice (2014, 2018) and tied for sixth (2019).

The Chesdin Landing course once hosted the old Group AAA state tournament. Franklin County advanced to the tournament and finished third in a field of eight teams.

The Eagles' season continued Tuesday in the Botetourt Metro Invitational at Botetourt Country Club.

The Eagles finished ninth in last year's tournament.

Blue Ridge District play begins Thursday

HARDY - Franklin County entertains its Blue Ridge District brethren Thursday in the first league golf match of the 2022 season.

Tee time is 1 p.m. at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Joining the Eagles in the field are Lord Botetourt, William Byrd, William Fleming, Staunton River and Northside.

Lord Botetourt seeks its fourth straight district championship dating to the fall of 2019, the season in which Franklin County made its league debut.