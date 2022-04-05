Eagles, Ospreys are not birds of a feather on the diamond

Benjamin Franklin Middle School scored in every inning and made the most of 10 total hits Friday in a 13-4 non-district baseball victory over Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Ospreys, who held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 early, produced single runs in the first, second, third and fourth innings and were blanked in the fifth and sixth.

SMLCA competes in the South Region of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA), while BFMS plays in the Roanoke Valley Middle School District, which is under the Virginia High School League (VHSL) banner.

The Eagles tied the game at 1 in their half of the first inning and moved in front for good courtesy of a four-run fifth.

Leading 5-3 through 2 1/2 frames, BFMS tallied a run in the bottom of the third to double the spread.

The Ospreys were two runs in arrears, 6-4, after 3 1/2 innings. From there, the Eagles finished the scoring with a two-run fourth and a five-run fifth.

BFMS outhit SMLCA, 10-9.

The teams combined for nine errors: five by the Ospreys, four by the Eagles.

Dylan Myers, Julian Talmadge and Hunter Osgood each collected two hits for the Eagles, while Brennan Young, Braylen Meador, Rylan Adkins and Reid McElvain each totaled one.

Tucker Hall worked four innings for the win. He allowed seven hits, no walks and four runs, three of which were earned, while striking out four.

McElvain pitched two innings of shut-out relief. He permitted two hits, a walk and struck out two.

Hall, who was charged with four wild pitches, threw 65 pitches, 47 of which were strikes, and he faced 19 batters.

McElvain threw 33 pitches, 22 of which were strikes, and he faced nine batters.

Brody Edwards (double) recorded two hits to pace the Ospreys, while Robert Roberson, Dylan Webster (double), Carter Garland and Micah Payne each had one hit.

Garland stole one base in two attempts.

Roberson was charged with the loss. He surrendered five hits, three walks and five runs, four of which were earned, while striking out two in 1 1/3 innings of work.

Edwards pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief and gave up five hits two walks and eight runs, two of which were earned, while striking out six.