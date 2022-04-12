Eagles place seventh, 11th in Colonel Classic

ROANOKE - Blacksburg and William Fleming won team championships in the annual Colonel Classic outdoor track and field invitational Saturday.

Thirteen teams competed for championships in the boys and girls divisions.

Blacksburg won the girls title with 121 points, finishing 36 points ahead of Heritage-Lynchburg (86).

William Fleming edged Blacksburg for the boys title, 81-77.

Franklin County’s girls squad placed seventh with 29 points and the Eagles boys team came in 11th with 11.50 points.

For FCHS’s girls, Caroline Horne, Julianne Bowman, Kylie Cooper and Addie Shorter finished second in the 4x800 meter relay in 10:59.60.

Cooper (5:26.96) and Shorter (5:38.07) took first and second in the 1,600-meter run.

Bowman placed sixth in the 800 meter run in 2:48.49.

For FCHS’s boys, Tristan Wright placed fifth in the 100-meter dash in 11.41 seconds, Parker Chapman took second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:50.26 and Azariah Smith finished tied for fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches.

Also competing were teams from Patrick Henry-Roanoke, Staunton, George Washington-Danville, James River-Buchanan, Brookville, Martinsville, Craig County, Staunton River, Lord Botetourt, Eastern Montgomery and Liberty Christian Academy and Salem.