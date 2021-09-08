Eagles place third in Blue Ridge match

HUDDLESTON - Franklin County turned in two scores in the 70s and two in the low 80s Tuesday en route to a third-place finish in the penultimate regular-season Blue Ridge District golf match of the 2021 fall campaign - staged at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club and hosted by Staunton River.
The Eagles carded a 319 total and finished 24 strokes in arrears to winner Lord Botetourt (295) and 10 shots behind runner-up Northside (309).
William Byrd (354) came in fourth and Staunton River (458) was fifth.
Tuesday's match was the second 18-hole contest of the campaign.
Lord Botetourt's Ashton Harper fired a 3-under-par 69 and was victorious for the third time this season.
Teammate and reigning league champion Samir Davidov shot a 1-under 71 and Northside golfers Peyton Spangler and Nick Crawford finished in a third-place deadlock with even-par 72s.
Lawson Pasley led FCHS with a 78 and teammate Ethan Hahn posted a 79. They were two of eight golfers who broke 80.
Sam Fansler was next with an 80, followed by Wesley Hill with an 82.
Non-counting scores were turned in by Riley Wood (84) and Alek Shorter (99).
Lord Botetourt, which seeks its fifth straight district championship, also counted a 75 by Jake Koffman and an 80 by Dylan Salvi.
Northside also counted a 79 by Charlie Wright and an 86 by Joel Hetherington.
William Byrd's counting scores were shot by Griffin Horacek (86), Clayton Gilmore (87), Kendrick South (88) and Mattox Wolfe (93).
Staunton River's count scores were shot by Trey Harris (104), Caleb Raineville-Penn (114), Issac Lambert (116) and Braden Conner (124).
After four matches, Lord Botetourt leads the cumulative team standings with an 880, followed by Northside (927), FCHS (959), William Byrd (1,020) and Staunton River (1,354).
Fansler ranks sixth on the individual, 38-player leaderboard, followed by Chase Bower in 12th, Pasley in 15th, Wood in 16th, Hill in 19th and Harrison English in 23rd. Parker Olsson, Aiden Hall and Shorter are in an 11-player tie for 28th.
The district's final fall 2021 regular-season match is Tuesday (Sept. 14) at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club in Troutville. Lord Botetourt is the host school.
The league's postseason tournament is Tuesday (Sept. 21) at Hanging Rock Golf Club in Salem. Northside is the host school.
The Class 6 Region A postseason tournament is set for Monday (Sept. 27) at The Waterfront Country Club in Scruggs. Tee time is 9 a.m. FCHS is the host school.
BFMS finishes second in three-team match
STUART - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's Nick Snead fired a 41 for nine holes Tuesday to earn co-medalist accolades in a golf match at Gordon Trent Golf Club in Stuart.
Halifax Middle School won the match with a 177, followed by BFMS with a 181 and Patrick County with a 223.
Also posting counting scores for the Eagles were Kyndal Judson (46), Rylan Adkins (47) and Brennan Young (47).
Scores turned in by Sam Snead (49), Tyler Foutz (53), Caden Kelly (58) and Ayden Cepelnik (65) did not factor into the Eagles' total.
BFMS's next match is Wednesday (Sept. 15) against Blacksburg Middle School at Willow Creek Country Club.