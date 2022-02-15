Eagles rally to claim two-point win, postseason berth

VINTON—Franklin County trailed by 15 points late in the first half, 18 points in the third quarter and by 12 points at the start of the fourth frame before rallying Friday night for a 65-63 Blue Ridge District boys varsity basketball victory over William Byrd.

The closing two minutes of the 2022 regular-season finale for both clubs featured three lead changes and one tie.

When play resumed following an Eagles’ full time out with 8.8 seconds remaining, Eli Foutz drove to the basket for the game winner with three seconds left.

William Byrd got the game’s last possession. Facing full-court pressure, the Terriers committed a turnover when Haven Mullins recovered a loose ball underneath his team’s basket as time expired.

Mullins guarded Byrd’s in-bounds passer by leaping in the air with his arms waving in an effort to make it difficult to see.

With his teammates covered and his options limited, the Byrd player hit Mullins with the ball in hopes that it would go out-of-bounds, thus giving the Terriers a second chance to initiate play.

But, Mullins secured the pass. He said he thought about scoring before opting to let time expire.

FCHS earned its way into the Blue Ridge District’s postseason tournament with the win, claiming the No. 4 seed in a four-team event.

Byrd’s season ended with the loss.

Had Byrd won, the Terriers would have claimed the tournament berth on tiebreaker criteria.

In this instance, Byrd’s two non-district wins over Hidden Valley, which competes in the River Ridge District would have been the difference.

The Eagles and the Titans split their two games with each team winning on its home floor.

FCHS defeated Byrd for the second time this season. Four points separated victory from defeat in those games.

Ke’Shawn Wright’s 3-pointer with 2:02 left provided the Eagles with a 61-60 lead, their first advantage since the start of the second quarter.

The Terriers recaptured the edge a minute later by making two free throws, but with 46 seconds left, Mullins scored to put his team in front by one, 63-62.

Byrd had a chance to take the lead again with 34.2 seconds, but the Terriers made only one of two free-throw, thus leaving the score even at 63.

Following Foutz’s make, Byrd took a time out to set up its final opportunity.

The Eagles pulled to within four, 55-51, early in the final frame after baskets by Wright and Jordan Hering.

Both were fouled on their makes, but both failed to complete three-point plays.

With the count 59-53, a Byrd player committed a foul and was assessed a technical foul on top of the infraction.

The Eagles only scored one point—a Foutz free throw off the exchange, but the point started an 8-1 Eagles scoring surge that culminated with Wright’s 3-pointer.

Hering would sustain a late-game injury and he would leave the court for the dressing room, but he would return to witness the end from the bench.

Trailing by 18, 45-27, in the third period, Hering swished consecutive 3-pointers to reduce the deficit to 12.

The Eagles got within 11 points, then nine, 47-38, later in the period.

Moments later, Tucker Harvey answered a Byrd 3-pointer with a trey of his own to make the count, 50-41.

Following two missed free throws by Randy Clark, Byrd hit another 3-pointer just before the horn to return the difference to double figures.

FCHS used two 3-pointers from Hering and one from Harvey to help craft a series of first-quarter advantages. But by the end of the stanza, Byrd was ahead by one, 16-15.

The Terriers swished four 3-pointers in the initial four minutes of the second stanza to turn a one-point deficit into a 14-point, 32-18 lead.

The Terriers seized control with that 16-surge and build two other 14-point leads and a 15-point, 39-24, edge following a three-point play with 25 seconds showing.

Then, Hering closed the half with a trey, the Eagles’ lone make from the long-distance arc of the period.

Camden Richardson led by Byrd (8-14, 3-7 Blue Ridge) with 20 points and Trevor Ruble netted 17. Seven other players scored, combining for 26 points.

Mullins tallied a game-best 22 points for the Eagles and Hering finished with 19.

Foutz (7), Harvey (6), Wright (5), Clark (3) and Nasir Holland (3) also scored, accounting for 24 points.

Four players accounted for seven Byrd 3-pointers, with Ruble hitting three of those.

FCHS swished 11 3-pointers: five by Hering, three by Mullins, two by Harvey and one by Wright.