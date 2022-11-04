Eagles reach semifinals with a pair of triumphs

CHESTERFIELD—Franklin County’s volleyball team has advanced to the semifinals of the Class 6 Region A tournament with a pair of 3-0 shutouts in the play-in and quarterfinal rounds.

Wednesday, the Eagles (12-11), the No. 4 seed from the West, blanked James River-Midlothian, the No. 1 seed from the West on the Rapids’ home floor.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.

Tuesday, the Eagles swept Thomas Dale, the No. 5 seed from the West at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-2, 25-8, 25-15.

With the wins, Franklin County, the Class 6 Region A runner-up each of the last two seasons, advances to Saturday’s semifinals against Grassfield.

The contest marks the first meeting between the two teams in volleyball.

The winner advances to next week’s championship match and earns a berth in the Class 6 state tournament.