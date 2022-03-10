Eagles split scrimmage matches

Franklin County’s girls varsity soccer team played a pair of scrimmage matches, losing to Salem, 6-1, and shutting out Bassett, 5-0.

Freshman Maggie Hypes netted the Eagles’ lone goal in the Salem match, and senior goalkeeper Taylor Dake collected 12 saves.

Four players tallied goals for the Eagles in the win over the Bengals, a former Piedmont District rival of FCHS.

Sayda Rojas-Campbell, a junior, scored two goals, whlie junior Sophia LaBrake, freshman Brooklyn Lee scored one goal and Alex Held converted a penalty kick.

Three of the Eagles’ goals were produced by an assist.

Senior Melody Castaneda-Gaonzalez, senior Charlotte Winch and Rojas-Campbell each distributed an assist.

Dake recorded two saves and senior Eryn Murphy totaled one save.

Franklin County jayvees blank Bassett

Five players accounted for Franklin County’s scoring Tuesday as the Eagles shut out Bassett, 8-0, in a non-district preseason girls junior varsity scrimmage.

The Eagles netted six goals in the first half and two in the second.

Laissa Rojas-Campbell, an eighth-grader, tallied a hat trick - three goals scored to pace the Eagles.

Zoey Castaneda-Garcia, an eighth-grader, scored two goals and Muna Seagle, a freshman, Bellah Burch, a sophomore, and Ashley Barcenos-Olvera, a sophomore, each scored one.

“I was really pleased with the improvement from last week’s scrimmage to this one,’’ second-year Eagles head coach David Campbell said.

“We played out of the back much better and protected the ball better than in our scrimmage against Salem.’’

The contest was stopped after the eighth goal was registered.

“With eight goals, I’m obviously pleased with the play up front and the scoring,’’ Campbell said.

“Even though she didn’t show up in the scoring column, (freshman) Lauren Henry had the majority of the assists and distributed the ball well to the forwards. Her presence on the field gives us leadership and confidence.

“After we got a couple of goals, the ladies settled down and were able to get into their game. They even commented afterward that once they stopped worrying about goals, they played better.

“Once we settled in, we were able to play as good possession game and control the field,’’ Campbell said.

FCHS and Bassett are former Piedmont District rivals.

“I was proud of everyone, but especially proud of our defense and the work from (eighth-grader) Lyla Schilling and (freshman) Zoe Plaster. They communicated well and kept the ball from getting back to the goal much,’’ Campbell said. “I was really happy with how well they held the center together.’