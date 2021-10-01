Eagles sweep home meet

SIX-MILE POST – Franklin County’s boys and girls cross country squads came away with all the individual and team accolades Tuesday in a four-team meet at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.

In the girls’ 5K, FCHS’s Addie Shorter crossed the finish line in first place in 21:10.82.

Also claiming top 10 finishes were Julianne Bowman (24:08.82) in sixth and Caroline Horne (24:15.50) in seventh.

FCHS won the race with 31 points, followed by William Byrd (40) and Lord Botetourt (51).

Team scores are determined by adding the finishing positions of a squad’s top five finishers. Fifteen points is a perfect score.

Natalie Davis (25:42.86) came in 12th for the Eagles, followed by Samantha Sims (28:21.77) in 15th, Adalie Woodford (30:23.72) in 25th, Jaidyn Vukelich (30:53.59) in 27th and Kendall Smith (32:00.74), Paige Wells (32:04.33) and Madison Pagans (32:08.35) in 29th, 30th and 31st.

Thirty-six runners competed for individual honors.

William Byrd’s top finisher was Olivia Hurd (22.32.15) in third.

Lord Botetourt’s top finisher was Erna Dietrich (24:51.03) in ninth.