Eagles sweep home meet

SIX-MILE POST – Franklin County’s boys and girls cross country squads came away with all the individual and team accolades Tuesday in a four-team meet at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex.
In the girls’ 5K, FCHS’s Addie Shorter crossed the finish line in first place in 21:10.82.
Also claiming top 10 finishes were Julianne Bowman (24:08.82) in sixth and Caroline Horne (24:15.50) in seventh.
FCHS won the race with 31 points, followed by William Byrd (40) and Lord Botetourt (51).
Team scores are determined by adding the finishing positions of a squad’s top five finishers. Fifteen points is a perfect score.
Natalie Davis (25:42.86) came in 12th for the Eagles, followed by Samantha Sims (28:21.77) in 15th, Adalie Woodford (30:23.72) in 25th, Jaidyn Vukelich (30:53.59) in 27th and Kendall Smith (32:00.74), Paige Wells (32:04.33) and Madison Pagans (32:08.35) in 29th, 30th and 31st.
Thirty-six runners competed for individual honors.
William Byrd’s top finisher was Olivia Hurd (22.32.15) in third.
Lord Botetourt’s top finisher was Erna Dietrich (24:51.03) in ninth.
Alexis Ice (22:33.36) was Staunton River’s lone runner in the field. She placed fourth.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s Kaitlyn Roach ran unattached and came in second in 21:55.62.
Nathan Atchue (17:47.26) won the boys 5K, while teammates Kyle Roach (18:07.40), Parker Chapman (18:26.56) and Andrew Riddle (18:38.87) finished second, third and fourth.
Josh Mills (19:39.78) was 11th in a 44-runner field.
The Eagles missed a perfect score by one finishing position; they claimed top team honors with 20 points.
Staunton River (46) placed second, followed by Lord Botetourt (65) and William Byrd (93).
Also for the Eagles, Sebastian Ellis (20:10.23) was 15th, followed by John Grider ( 20:21.33) and Cooper Myers (21:13.94) in 17th and 18th, Nicholas Guilliams (21:58.05) in 21st, Trevor Jones (24:52.60) in 29th, Matthew Richmond (25:28.52) in 32nd, Laon Sung (25:49.99) in 35th and Nathan Richmond (29:28.56) in 39th.
Staunton River’s top runner was Kayden Ryder (18:46.58) in fifth place and Golden Eagles performers also finished in sixth and ninth.
Evan Gates (19:12.65) paced Lord Botetourt with a seventh-place showing and DeShawn Austin (20:04..06) was William Byrd’s top competitor in 14th.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s Jonah Bowman ran unattached. He came in 10th in 19:38.82.