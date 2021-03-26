Eagles sweep Northside in Blue Ridge volleyball

For the second time this season, Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team has shut out Northside, 3-0, in a match-up of Blue Ridge District foes.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-19, 25-19.
The Eagles’ victory is their second in a row and fourth by shutout this season.
Courtney Bryant totaled 20 kills, 17 digs and one block and served two aces for the Eagles (6-1, 5-1 Blue Ridge District).
Also, Emma Chaudet collected 21 digs and Lauren Stone netted five kills and six digs, served two aces and distributed 22 assists.
FCHS honored its three seniors in a pre-match ceremony: Stone, Callie Altice and Taylor Anderson.
Northside edges FCHS jayvees, 2-1Northside edged Franklin County, 2-1, in junior varsity volleyball match-up between Blue Ridge District foes Tuesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
Set scores were 25-23, 19-25, 17-15.
The Vikings defeated the Eagles (5-4) for the second time this season.
For the Eagles, Becca Merrick netted six kills, served seven aces and collected three digs.
Also, Aniston Wray distributed 11 assists, registered four digs, tallied a kill and served an ace; Charlie Adkins recorded six digs, a kill and served two aces; Maddie Caron finished the match with three kills and two digs; Hope Greer collected six digs and three kills; and Karsyn Strong totaled two kills, two assists, a dig and served two aces
Hahn leads FCHS jayvees to victorySTUART—Paced by the play of Ethan Hahn, Franklin County’s junior varsity golf team defeated Patrick County by 22 strokes, 161-183, in a non-district dual match Tuesday at Gordon Trent Golf Club.
Hahn carded a 1-over-par 36 for the Eagles in the nine-hole match.
Also posting counting scores for FCHS were Carson Moore (40), Lawson Pasley (41) and Alek Shorter (44).
Scores turned in by Wes Hill (45), Kaleb Young (45) and Jackson Spencer (45) did not factor into the Eagles’ total.
FCHS concludes its 2021 spring season Wednesday, March 31 against Patrick Henry at Willow Creek Country Club.
Blacksburg tops BFMS golfersBlacksburg Middle School defeated Benjamin Franklin Middle School Tuesday in a non-district dual golf match at Willow Creek Country Club.
Major Ewing of Blacksburg fired a 1-over-par 36 to captured medalist accolades.
Nick Messenger fired a 46 to pace BFMS in the nine-hole match.
Also turning in counting scores for the Eagles were Kaiden Young (53), Mychael Hatcher (54) and Sam Snead (55).
Non-counting scores were posted by Trent Shelton (56), Ryan Slough (57), Eli McCall (59) and Brennan Young (59).