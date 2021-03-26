Eagles sweep Northside in Blue Ridge volleyball

For the second time this season, Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team has shut out Northside, 3-0, in a match-up of Blue Ridge District foes.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-19, 25-19.

The Eagles’ victory is their second in a row and fourth by shutout this season.

Courtney Bryant totaled 20 kills, 17 digs and one block and served two aces for the Eagles (6-1, 5-1 Blue Ridge District).

Also, Emma Chaudet collected 21 digs and Lauren Stone netted five kills and six digs, served two aces and distributed 22 assists.

FCHS honored its three seniors in a pre-match ceremony: Stone, Callie Altice and Taylor Anderson.

Northside edges FCHS jayvees, 2-1Northside edged Franklin County, 2-1, in junior varsity volleyball match-up between Blue Ridge District foes Tuesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-23, 19-25, 17-15.

The Vikings defeated the Eagles (5-4) for the second time this season.

For the Eagles, Becca Merrick netted six kills, served seven aces and collected three digs.