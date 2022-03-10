Eagles top Christiansburg in scrimmage, 18-3

CHRISTIANSBURG - Five multiple-goal scorers paced Franklin County to an 18-3 non-district girls varsity lacrosse triumph over Christiansburg Wednesday in a preseason scrimmage.

Junior Faith Feazell netted seven goals to lead the Eagles, while senior Bethany Jackson and freshman Kenzie Board each tallied three goals and seniors Ashlin Hicks and Emma Chaudet each scored two goals.

Also scoring was sophomore Whitney Holland with one goal.

Goalkeeper Libby James registered one save.

Former Franklin County and Ferrum College standout Jacklyn Prillaman is the Eagles' new head coach.

Prillaman has served as FCHS's junior varsity head coach each of the past two seasons.

