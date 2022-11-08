Eagles travel to the coast for playoff rematch

VIRGINIA BEACH—Franklin County opens Class 6 Region A football playoffs Thursday with a rematch against Western Branch.

The game has been moved to Thursday because inclement weather is predicted for the Virginia Beach area Friday.

Kickoff is 6 p.m.

Western Branch (8-2) is the No. 4 seed in the eight-team regional playoffs and Franklin County (6-4) is the No. 5 seed.

Franklin County has played 15 playoff games since 2002 and is 4-11 in those games with two wins over Colonial Forge (2009, 2011) and one each over Woodbridge (2010) and Clover Hill (2018).

The wins in 2010, 2011 and 2018 were achieved at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Franklin County is making its sixth consecutive playoff appearance. Its last three postseason losses are by a total of 26 points.

In other opening-round games, No. 1 seed Oscar Smith (8-1) entertains No. 8 seed Floyd Kellam (4-6), No. 2 seed Thomas Dale (9-1) hosts No. 7 seed James River-Midlothian (4-6) and No. 3 seed Manchester (9-1) faces No. 6 Cosby (5-5) at home.

The combined record of the playoff clubs is 53-26.

Grassfield, Ocean Lakes and Landstown failed to qualify for postseason play.

A Franklin County win moves the Eagles into the semifinals against the Oscar Smith-Floyd Kellam winner.

In last year’s game, the Eagles led by 13 points, 27-14, with 9:14 remaining after Jahylen Lee scored the last of his three touchdowns.

The spread remained intact until the 7:20 mark when Western Branch began a three-touchdown rally. Two of those scores were rushing ones covering 6 yards and 1 yard, but the game winner was produced by a 44-yard pass play.

Trailing 35-28, the Eagles had a chance to tie the count, but on their last play with two seconds showing, quarterback Eli Foutz’s pass to the end zone was knocked down by a Western Branch defender.

The two teams combined for 745 offensive yards: 374 by Western Branch, 371 by Franklin County.

Franklin County has not won in the playoffs since its move to Region A from Region B.

Next year, the Eagles begin play in Class 5. Among its region rivals are William Fleming, Patrick Henry and Albemarle.

Franklin County has played eight teams this season that have qualified for postseason play: Bassett, Salem, Liberty Christian Academy, Magna Vista, Hidden Valley, Staunton River, William Fleming and Lord Botetourt.

The Eagles were 4-4 in those games.

The Eagles, the Colonels, the Golden Eagles and the Cavaliers are carrying the Blue Ridge District’s banner into the playoffs.

No team with a record worse than 4-6 qualified for postseason play in Class 6. The two teams that are 4-6 both compete in Region A.

This year marks the third time in four years that Franklin County has opened the playoffs against a team from the eastern part of the state: Western Branch in 2021 and 2022 and Landstown (2019).

Franklin County played its regular-season finale—a 49-16 win over Blue Ridge District rival Northside—without senior standouts. Lee, the program’s career-leading rusher with more than 4,000 yards to his credit, and Nazir Holland. Their status for Thursday’s contest has yet to be determined, Eagles head coach JR Edwards said in an email Monday.

Wright leads Eagles

to sixth win, 49-16ROANOKE- Ke’Shawn Wright rushed for a single-game, career-best 143 yards and two touchdowns as Franklin County claimed its sixth win of the season Friday: a 49-16 pounding of Blue Ridge District foe Northside at Vikings Stadium-Jim Hickam Field.

The Eagles (6-4, 3-2 Blue Ridge District) scored 42 points in the first three quarters, tallying 14 points each in the first, second and third frames, and seven in the final stanza.

The Vikings (0-10, 0-5 Blue Ridge District) scored three points in the opening quarter and led 3-0 at one point, seven in the second stanza and six in the fourth period.

Franklin County scored 40 or more points for the third time this season with the 49 the Eagles scored at the expense of Northside a season-best output.

The Vikings suffered their 12th straight loss dating to last season.

Franklin County played without star running back Jahylen Lee and top receiver Nasir Holland, both of whom were nursing injuries. Lee was seen receiving treatment to his ankle before the game.

Eight rushers accounted for Franklin County’s 276 rushing yards.

Wright averaged 7.5 yards-per-rush and as a team, the Eagles averaged 6.7.

Quarterback Eli Foutz rushed for one score and threw a TD pass. He was 6 of 12 for 85 yards and was intercepted once. He completed passes to three receivers.

Junior varsity players Rashawn Hughey (receiver) and Winston Davenport (quarterback) made their varsity debuts.

Northside was plagued by turnovers: two fumbles and an interception, which was returned by Franklin County’s Gavin Hall for a 53-yard TD in the second half.

The Eagles’ defense registered 7 1/2 tackles for loss and one sack.

Besides Foutz and Davenport, senior Coleman Grindstaff saw playing time behind center.

Randolph-Macon secures ODAC championshipASHLAND—Nationally-ranked Randolph-Macon College has clinched the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football championship and an automatic qualifying berth in the 2022 NCAA Division III playoffs based on its 52-10 league rout of Ferrum College Saturday at Day Field.

Randolph-Macon enters thhe final week of regular-season play with a one-game lead over Bridgewater College, but the Yellow Jackets own the tiebreaker over Bridgewater based on their victory over the Eagles.

Yellow Jackets quarterback Drew Campanale was a perfect 10 of 10 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

Also Ithle gained 104 yards rushing on 12 carries and scored twice.

For Ferrum (1-8, 1-5 ODAC), quarterback Brayden Hawkins was 12 of 28 passing for 165 yards.

Panthers kicker Seth Deaton booted a 34-yard field goal with 11:02 left to make the count 45-10, but the Yellow Jackets responded minutes later when Dominick Staple intercepted a Hawkins pass and returned it 15 yards to complete the scoring.

Ferrum concludes its 2022 season when the Panthers entertain Averett University in the first ODAC contest between the long-time football rivals.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Randolph-Macon finishes regular-season play against Hampden-Sydney College.