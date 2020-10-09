Eagles, Warriors score at will

Magna Vista (1-1) scored through the air, while FCHS (2-0) returned a punt and a blocked field goal for touchdowns.

The final count could have been greater.

Each team has a touchdown called back because of a penalty. Each team failed to convert three, 2-point conversion attempts. FCHS missed two point-after-touchdown kicks (PAT).

In the end, it was a one-point game, one in which FCHS’s defense stopped two key Magna Vista plays in the fourth quarter.

With FCHS leading 52-45, Magna Vista’s Quinton Preston, who had scored from 69 yards on his first carry of the game earlier in the stanza, raced 72 yards to paydirt the second time he touched the ball.

Instead of going for a tie by kicking, the Warriors called a time out to prepare a 2-point conversion try. When play resumed, quarterback Alexay Hairston’s pass to Preston fell incomplete.

“The play has been successful for us, but our wingback (Preston) fell off the line of scrimmage,’’ Beckelheimer said. “And I had confidence in our defense. There was eight minutes left and I felt like we would get the ball back and score again.’’