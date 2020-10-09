Eagles, Warriors score at will

Editor’s Note: These two stories are reports from The Franklin News-Post on games played in the Franklin County-Magna Vista football rivalry, which dates to 1996 and includes non-district games and Piedmont District encounters when the Eagles competed in the multi-classification league. Both game were staged at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The story below is from the 2002 season; a second story from the 2000 campaign also is featured in today’s Sports section.
There was plenty of room inside Cy Dillon Stadium for Franklin County and Magna Vista to run, throw, catch, kick, punt and fumble the football Friday night.
And neither team had trouble locating its end zone as depicted by the final score: Eagles 52, Warriors 51.
“I never thought the score would go that high,’’ Magna Vista lineman Kory Robertson said.
In a three-hour plus shootout, the two teams combined for 103 points, 50 of which were scored in the second quarter, and 754 yards of offense.
“I’ve never seen a game like it in my life. Man, our guys are just worn out. They are exhausted,’’ Warriors coach Joe Beckelheimer said.
Each team’s offensive, defensive and special teams units accounted for points. Each team scored via the rush and via an interception return.
Magna Vista (1-1) scored through the air, while FCHS (2-0) returned a punt and a blocked field goal for touchdowns.
The final count could have been greater.
Each team has a touchdown called back because of a penalty. Each team failed to convert three, 2-point conversion attempts. FCHS missed two point-after-touchdown kicks (PAT).
In the end, it was a one-point game, one in which FCHS’s defense stopped two key Magna Vista plays in the fourth quarter.
With FCHS leading 52-45, Magna Vista’s Quinton Preston, who had scored from 69 yards on his first carry of the game earlier in the stanza, raced 72 yards to paydirt the second time he touched the ball.
Instead of going for a tie by kicking, the Warriors called a time out to prepare a 2-point conversion try. When play resumed, quarterback Alexay Hairston’s pass to Preston fell incomplete.
“The play has been successful for us, but our wingback (Preston) fell off the line of scrimmage,’’ Beckelheimer said. “And I had confidence in our defense. There was eight minutes left and I felt like we would get the ball back and score again.’’
Magna Vista got the ball back with 4 1/2 minutes left. On fourth and three, one play after Hairston had completed a 17-yard pass to Tony Johnson on third and 20, Preston was stopped for no gain at the FCHS 41.
FCHS led 13-0 after one quarter and 33-8 in the second stanza after LeBryan Patterson returned a punt 35 yards for a touchdown.
Magna Vista rallied and in a period of five minutes from 3:36 in the second quarter to 10:29 in the third, the Warriors scored 29 unanswered points to take a 37-33 edge.
Patterson, who scored four touchdowns and ran for 216 yards on 36 carries, put FCHS back in front with a seven-yard scoring run in the final quarter, and he capped his team’s scoring with a 56-yard dash later in the stanza.
Patterson credited his offensive line and fullback Brian Huff, who scored twice in the first half on runs of seven and eight yards, for his success.
Patterson rushed for 177 yards in the second half.
“Anybody can run the football, but it takes a man to stand up front and block,’’ Patterson said.
“It was one of those games that you thought was under control, but you never could quite lasso it and put it in the corral,’’ FCHS coach Billy Miles said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!