Eagles win first match on Senior Night

In a match that featured plenty of scoring—31 goals between the two rivals—Franklin County’s girls varsity lacrosse team won its first match of the 2021 campaign Monday, 16-15 over Hidden Valley on Senior Night at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The Eagles (1-4) produced a season-best points total. In fact, they netted one fewer goal (16) than they’d tallied (17) in their first four matches of the season.
The victory is the first for first-year head coach Amy Dwyer, the program’s fifth head coach.
FCHS honored its six seniors—Heather Foley, Skylar Grindstaff, Adriana Hart, Tyler Harvey, Jordan Smith and Fralin Widener—and their parents in a pre-match ceremony.
Hart paced the Eagles with six goals and three assists.
Also scoring were Bethany Jackson (four goals), Faith Feazell (three goals), Harvey (two goals) and Gabriella Hart (one goal).
Harvey distributed two assists and Feazell passed out one.
Widener, the Eagles goalkeeper, registered eight saves.
Jayvees fall to Hidden Valley at home: Hidden Valley defeated Franklin County 10-5 in a girls junior varsity lacrosse match Monday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Kenzie Board led the Eagles (1-1-1) with three goals, while Caroline Kelley and Hannah Bird each tallied one.
FCHS is led by first-year head coach Jacklyn Prillaman, a former Eagles and Ferrum College performer.
Salem routs FCHS girls: SALEM—Salem bested Franklin County, 15-2, in a girls varsity lacrosse match Thursday.
Adrianna Hart and Faith Feazell scored for the Eagles.
Franklin County boys drop 2 matches: ROANOKE—Franklin County’s boys varsity lacrosse team its third straight loss Monday, 18-8 to Hidden Valley.
The Eagles (1-4) were routed by Salem on the road last Thursday, 23-1.
Three of FCHS’s setbacks this season are by multiple-goal differences.