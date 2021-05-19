Eagles win first match on Senior Night

In a match that featured plenty of scoring—31 goals between the two rivals—Franklin County’s girls varsity lacrosse team won its first match of the 2021 campaign Monday, 16-15 over Hidden Valley on Senior Night at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles (1-4) produced a season-best points total. In fact, they netted one fewer goal (16) than they’d tallied (17) in their first four matches of the season.

The victory is the first for first-year head coach Amy Dwyer, the program’s fifth head coach.

FCHS honored its six seniors—Heather Foley, Skylar Grindstaff, Adriana Hart, Tyler Harvey, Jordan Smith and Fralin Widener—and their parents in a pre-match ceremony.

Hart paced the Eagles with six goals and three assists.

Also scoring were Bethany Jackson (four goals), Faith Feazell (three goals), Harvey (two goals) and Gabriella Hart (one goal).

Harvey distributed two assists and Feazell passed out one.

Widener, the Eagles goalkeeper, registered eight saves.