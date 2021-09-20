Eagles win fourth in a row, down Squires 34-7

ROANOKE - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football team scored the game's first 34 points Thursday to claim its fourth win of the season - a 34-7 triumph over Cave Spring Middle School in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District contest at Dwight Bogle Stadium.

BFMS (3-0 in the district, 4-0 overall) led 18-0 at intermission and was 30 seconds shy of registering a shutout when the Squires scored their lone points against the Eagles reserves.

Quarterback Jaz'iel Hart ignited BFMS's scoring surge when he completed a 25-yard touchdown toss to Colton McGuire, followed by a successful 2-point conversion attempt.

Hart threw his second TD pass - a 10-yard scoring throw to Quincey Pruitt to finish the Eagles' second offensive series, one that featured the running of Rashaun Hughey, who gained 45 yards on the group.

A second, successful 2-point conversion raised the ante to 16-0.

Then, a defensive series was highlighted by a Elan Catoe sack and tackles for loss by McGuire.

BFMS's third series reached the red (scoring) zone when Jacob Mullins caught a 45-yard pass from Hart.