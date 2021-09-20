Eagles win fourth in a row, down Squires 34-7

ROANOKE - Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football team scored the game's first 34 points Thursday to claim its fourth win of the season - a 34-7 triumph over Cave Spring Middle School in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District contest at Dwight Bogle Stadium.
BFMS (3-0 in the district, 4-0 overall) led 18-0 at intermission and was 30 seconds shy of registering a shutout when the Squires scored their lone points against the Eagles reserves.
Quarterback Jaz'iel Hart ignited BFMS's scoring surge when he completed a 25-yard touchdown toss to Colton McGuire, followed by a successful 2-point conversion attempt.
Hart threw his second TD pass - a 10-yard scoring throw to Quincey Pruitt to finish the Eagles' second offensive series, one that featured the running of Rashaun Hughey, who gained 45 yards on the group.
A second, successful 2-point conversion raised the ante to 16-0.
Then, a defensive series was highlighted by a Elan Catoe sack and tackles for loss by McGuire.
BFMS's third series reached the red (scoring) zone when Jacob Mullins caught a 45-yard pass from Hart.
But, the Eagles failed to score when Hart threw an interception. The Squires took possession at the 1 yard line, but they failed to advance the ball as BFMS defenders pushed back a rush up the middle for a safety and an 18-0 advantage.
BFMS's defense held Cave Spring to three plays on its first series of the second half.
On the Eagles' first possession, Hughey rushed for gains of 10 and 15 yards, followed by Hart pass completions to Pruiett for 20 yards and Mullins for 15.
Hughey capped the march with a 10yard TD run and the Eagles' third successful 2-point conversion raised the spread to 26-0.
BFMS's defense forced another three-plays-and-out series. The stand would set the stage for a 20-yard TD run by Hughey and a fourth successful 2-point conversion.
Besides McGuire and Catoe, Isaiah Carter and Nathan Hayes turned in stellar defensive performances for the Eagles and Carter earned Defensive Player of the Game accolades as chosen by the coaching staff.
McGuire was chosen Offensive Player of the Game.
BFMS has outscored its opponents 124-21 to date.
The Eagles' next game is Thursday against league foe Hidden Valley Middle School. Kickoff at BFMS is 5:30 p.m.