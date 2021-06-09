Eagles win regular-season finale

“We’re excited to be partnering with the new owners of Copper Cove to host this popular chamber event,’’ said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the chamber.

“Members really enjoy spending a fun day on the course with customers or prospects mixing business with pleasure. Many also use this afternoon as a team-building experience or as a way to reward employees.’’

Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice.

Lunch is set for 11 a.m. Tee time is 1 p.m. with a shot-gun start.

Following the round, prizes will be awarded to the top three finishing teams as well as individual prizes for longest drive for men and women and closest to the pin.

Also, “a wide array’’ of door prizes will be up for grabs, Stanley said.

The tournament’s signature sponsor is Gilbert Law, PC.

Other sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels with a variety of amenities.

“Sponsoring the tournament is an outstanding way to showcase your business and highlight products and services,’’ Stanley said. “Sponsorships start at $140 and some include entry fees for players.’’