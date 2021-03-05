Franklin County junior Sarah Burrows (No. 2) goes on the attack from the left side of the court against a pair of Staunton River rivals who are set up for a possible block during Tuesday night Blue Ridge District varsity volleyball match between the Eagles and the Golden Eagles at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium,while Eagles teammate Emma Chaudet (left) views the play. FCHS won the match, 3-0. Set scores were 25-3, 25-14, 25-11. The victory is the Eagles' fourth in a row over the Golden Eagles dating to the 2019 season. FCHS (1-0) won the junior varsity preliminary, 2-0. Set scores were 25-15, 25-10.
EAGLES WIN VOLLEYBALL OPENER
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
HARDY—Billy McBride III has had a visible role in golf for many years, but this week he has taken on one with more notoriety and greater respo…
- Updated
VIRGINIA BEACH—Franklin County junior Kylie Cooper has captured second Class 6 individual track and field state championship.
- Updated
Benjamin Franklin Middle School scored the game’s initial 38 points and came within minutes of posting a shutout in a 38-6 non-district footba…
- Updated
Franklin County's volleyball team opens a non-traditional spring season Tuesday at home against Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River.
- Updated
Franklin County responded to an early deficit by scoring 21 unanswered, second-stanza points Thursday for a 28-14 season-opening football vict…
Franklin County senior tailback Jayron Smith (No. 10), who rushed for a game-best 102 yards, tries to break free from the pursuit of multiple …
Emory & Henry College's players raise the Crooked Road Classic Cup to the heavens in celebration of their 17-0 season-opening game victory…
- Updated
LEXINGTON—The Virginia Military Institute’s (VMI) men’s 4x400 meter relay team, a quartet that includes former Franklin County standout Trent …
HARDY - Franklin County golf team opens its 2020 season, one that was reset for the spring after it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pande…
- Updated
Franklin County’s first spring football game in program history has been moved up a day.