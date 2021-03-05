EAGLES WIN VOLLEYBALL OPENER

Franklin County junior Sarah Burrows (No. 2) goes on the attack from the left side of the court against a pair of Staunton River rivals who are set up for a possible block during Tuesday night Blue Ridge District varsity volleyball match between the Eagles and the Golden Eagles at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium,while Eagles teammate Emma Chaudet (left) views the play. FCHS won the match, 3-0. Set scores were 25-3, 25-14, 25-11. The victory is the Eagles' fourth in a row over the Golden Eagles dating to the 2019 season. FCHS (1-0) won the junior varsity preliminary, 2-0. Set scores were 25-15, 25-10.