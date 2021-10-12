Eastern Mennonite shuts out Ferrum in ODAC play

FERRUM—Early leads in the first and third sets propelled Eastern Mennonite University to a 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball sweep of Ferrum College Saturday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-19, 25-21.
The Royals (5-1 in the ODAC, 7-6 overall) led 6-1 in the first set before the Panthers (0-6 in the ODAC, 4-14 overall) scored 11 of the next 18 points to close the gap to 13-12.
From there, Eastern Mennonite outscored Ferrum, 12-4.
Included in that surge was a 6-0 run that put the visitors ahead 19-12.
Ferrum led 5-2 at the start of the second set before Eastern Mennonite tallied nine of the next 15 points to produce a stalemate at 11.
The Panthers took a 14-12 lead following a Taylor Joyner kill off an assist from Shelby Waltrip.
The Royals erased that deficit with a 5-0 run, then they outscored the Panthers 8-5 to take a 2-0 match lead.
Eastern Mennonite led 7-2 at the start of the third set before Ferrum responded with a 6-1 run to square the count at 8.
Half of those six points were netted courtesy of two Savannah Walker aces and a Joyner kill.
Ferrum was within a point, 12-11, when Eastern Mennonite produced a 5-1 spurt to make the count 17-12.
The Panthers attempted to rally and got late-set kills from Waltrip, Saryn Penell and Joyner before the Royals secured the win with Paris Hutchinson’s kill on match point.
Hutchinson finished the match with 19 kills, while Heather Phelps netted 10 kills, Abby Kaufman totaled 14 digs and served three aces, Andrea Troyer collected four blocks and Mehan Miller passed out 41 assists.
Joyner led Ferrum with seven kills and nine digs, while Anna Rymer tallied seven kills, Arielle Tritt distributed 12 assists and recorded 11 digs, Savanna Walker served three aces and Alex Christoff (Franklin County) had 10 digs.
Eastern Mennoite held advantages in hitting percentage (.276-.098), blocks (6.0-3.0) and aces (9-5) at match’s end while Ferrum had a 47-41 edge in digs.
Ferrum returns to action tonight at 7 at Swartz Gym against ODAC foe Randolph College.
Rymer leads Panthers to
non-league winFERRUM—Anna Rymer netted 14 kills and four blocks Thursday as Ferrum College’s volleyball team defeated Bluefield (W.Va.) State College, 3-1, in a non-conference match at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Set scores were 27-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22.
In the first set, the Panthers (4-13) trailed by four points, 20-16, before finishing the extended set with an 11-5 surge.
An ace by Arielle Tritt completed the run.
In the second set, the Panthers trailed 19-15 before producing a 10-1 surge to claim a 2-0 lead.
In the third set, Bluefield State (4-7) rallied for the victory.
With the set tied at 20, the Big Blue tallied five of the last seven points to cut their set deficit to 2-1.
Bluefield State built a 7-1 edge in the fourth set, then Ferrum netted 10 of the next 13 points to move in front.
Rymer netted two kills during the run and Samantha Kircher and Taylor Joyner each registered one.
Ferrum’s lead was short-lived; however, as Bluefield State responded with a 10-3 run.
Trailing 20-14, the Panthers produced another rally, one that proved to be the last one of the match as Ferrum tallied 11 of the set’s last 13 points.
A Shelby Waltrip kill ended the match.
Bluefield State finished the contest with a .185-.182 hitting percentage edge, but Ferrum held advantages in blocks (6.0 to 4.0), digs (77-68) and aces (11-7).
Kateryna Dashevska totaled 26 kills and 15 digs to pace Bluefield State.
Also, Jordan Duncan tallied 11 kills and 12 digs, Anna Esquivel had 17 digs, Veronica Butler passed out 41 assists and Alexis Adkins served three aces.
Waltrip distributed 30 assists and recorded 14 digs, while Hannah Larson recorded 19 digs and Joyner registered 18 and served four aces.
Tritt passed out 14 assists.
Equestrian team opens season
at Virginia TechBLACKSBURG—Ferrum College opened its 2021-2022 season Saturday serving as co-host along with Virginia Tech of an Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) competition at the Alphin-Stuart Livestock Center.
The competition was the Panthers’s first in more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senior Grace Howell placed fifth in Novice Equitation on the Flat and senior Hattie Rieck finished sixth in Introductory Equitation on the Flat.
“We were excited to be back to regular-season IHSA competition after such a long break,’’ Ferrum head coach Margaret Cornwell said.
“(The) competition was a point rider only show which makes the classes more competitive. We had a few learning moments, but, overall, our riders rode well and held their own.’’
Ferrum competes Saturday at the Hollins University IHSA Show in Roanoke.
Swimming teams compete in ODAC RelaysLEXINGTON—Washington and Lee University’s men’s and women’s swimming teams swept the ODAC Relays, an event it hosted Saturday.
The Generals scored 425 to capture the men’s title, followed by Roanoke College (409) and the University of Lynchburg (256).
The Generals tallied 410 points to claim the women’s championship, followed by Roanoke (264) and Lynchburg (253).
For Ferrum College, the women’s 3x50 breaststroke trio of Emilie Fairman, Laurynn Hackett and Caleigh Hauser finished 14th in 1:55.65.
Also, the women’s 3x100 individual medley threesome of Fairman, Hackett and Caroline Saalweachter placed 18th in 4:09.08.
Ferrum’s men’s team faces ODAC foe Greensboro (N.C.) College, while the Panthers’ women’s squad takes on Greensboro and league rival Sweet Briar College, Friday, Oct. 22.
The meets begin at 4 p.m. at the William P. Swartz Gymnasium pool.
Yellow Jackets blank Panthers in field hockeyASHLAND—Randolph-Macon College scored twice in the first quarter, twice in the second stanza and produced a quintet of goals in the third period Saturday in a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey shut-out victory over Ferrum College at Nunnally Field.
Offensively, the Yellow Jackets (2-1 in the ODAC, 6-5 overall) shared the scoring wealth as nine players tallied goals.
Summer Kujawa and Mia Kuhnle in the first quarter, Alain McCoy and Anna Stribling in the second quarter and Maria Teresa-Ambrogi, Emma Landis, Bella McNully, Raegan Williams and Tori Mumm in the third quarter scored for Randolph-Macon.
The Yellow Jackets’ goals were tallied at 4:31, 9:49, 17:56, 23:42, 37:42, 37:49, 38:47, 40:17 and 41:46.
The five-goal, third-period surge was achieved in fewer than four minutes of elapsed time.
Four of Randolph-Macon’s goals were produced by an assist.
The Yellow Jackets finished the match with advantages in shots (48-3), shots on goal (29-2) and penalty corners (22-2).
Kujawa took nine shots for Randolph-Macon.
The Panthers (0-2 in the ODAC, 3-9 overall) committed 38 fouls to the Yellow Jackets’ 34.
Ferrum goalkeeper Anna Corsey (0-3) played the entire match and totaled 20 saves.
Eagles sweep William Byrd
in volleyballVINTON—Franklin County’s varsity volleyball team swept William Byrd, 3-0, in a Blue Ridge District match played Thursday.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-13, 25-23.
The Eagles’ victory is their second this season over the Terriers.
Courtney Bryant led the Eagles with 21 kills.
Also, Abigail Hodges passed out 30 assists and Emma Chaudet collected 14 digs.
FCHS took a 7-1 league record into Tuesday’s home district contest against Lord Botetourt (8-0 in the Blue Ridge District).
The Eagles complete regular-season play this Thursday at home against Northside.
The Blue Ridge District’s postseason tournament is scheduled for Tuesday (Oct.18) and Thursday (Oct. 20) of next week and Wednesday (Oct. 27) of the following week.
All matches are played at the site of the higher seed.
Daniels schedules
book signing
at FerrumFERRUM—Former Ferrum College football standout and Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame member Nate Daniels is holding a book signing for his children’s book “So You Want To Be A Pro?’’ Saturday.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Ferrum College Bookstore.
Daniels and his book were profiled in the Aug. 19, 2020 edition of The Franklin News-Post.
Also, pre-sales for Daniels’ second book “So You Want To Be A Hoops Star?” will be available.
Corron Classic tees off Friday
at Great OaksFLOYD—The Corron Classic Panther Open golf tournament is scheduled for Friday at Great Oaks Golf and Country Club.
The tournament, named in honor of long-time Ferrum golf coach Ray Corron, who died in Oct. 18, 2018, is a fundraiser for the Panther Club and benefits all of Ferrum’s sports programs.
Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.
Reservations are required and registration as soon as possible is encouraged.
The winning team receives a cash prize of $400.
Players can enter as a team or as an individual who will be assigned to a team.
Cost includes greens fees, golf cart, meal, two drink tickets and a tee gift.
Hole sponsorships are available.
Interested individuals and businesses/companies are asked to contact Ferrum’s Department of Athletics regarding sponsorship.
Prizes will be awarded immediately following the tournament.
All participants receive a complimentary gift.
In addition, there will be special contests such as Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive.
There will be no playoffs. Ties are broken by a draw of the scorecards.
Mulligans are available for purchase for $20 a foursome—there is a limit of one per player.
A mulligan can be used on any stroke except a tee shots on par 3 holes.
It is asked that checks be made payable to Ferrum College Athletics.
To inquire about payment, call Gail Holley in the athletic department, (540) 365-4493.
Cornhole tourney is slated
for SaturdaySONTAG—Franklin County Wrestling I.E.E. Booster Club is sponsoring and staging a fundraiser cornhole tournament, Saturday at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.
The event starts at 11 a.m.
The singles tournament has a cash payout of $100 and $50 for first and second place.
The doubles tournament has a cash payout of $200, $100 and $50 for first, second and third place.
The blind draw doubles tournament has a cash payout of $200, $100 and $50.