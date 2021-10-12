Eastern Mennonite shuts out Ferrum in ODAC play

FERRUM—Early leads in the first and third sets propelled Eastern Mennonite University to a 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball sweep of Ferrum College Saturday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-19, 25-21.

The Royals (5-1 in the ODAC, 7-6 overall) led 6-1 in the first set before the Panthers (0-6 in the ODAC, 4-14 overall) scored 11 of the next 18 points to close the gap to 13-12.

From there, Eastern Mennonite outscored Ferrum, 12-4.

Included in that surge was a 6-0 run that put the visitors ahead 19-12.

Ferrum led 5-2 at the start of the second set before Eastern Mennonite tallied nine of the next 15 points to produce a stalemate at 11.

The Panthers took a 14-12 lead following a Taylor Joyner kill off an assist from Shelby Waltrip.

The Royals erased that deficit with a 5-0 run, then they outscored the Panthers 8-5 to take a 2-0 match lead.

Eastern Mennonite led 7-2 at the start of the third set before Ferrum responded with a 6-1 run to square the count at 8.

Half of those six points were netted courtesy of two Savannah Walker aces and a Joyner kill.