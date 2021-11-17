 Skip to main content
Equestrian team completes fall schedule
COLLEGE SPORTS

Equestrian team completes fall schedule

BLACKSBURG -  Ferrum College’s equestrian team completed the fall portion of its 2021-2022 season Sunday with an eighth-place finish at the Virginia Tech Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) competition.

The event was staged at Virginia Tech’s Alphin-Stuart Livestock Arena and featured nine teams.

Hollins University claimed the championship and Washington and Lee University was the reserve champion (runner-up).

University of Virginia and University of Lynchburg tied for third and Virginia Tech was fifth.

Placing sixth through ninth were Bridgewater College, James Madison University, Ferrum and Roanoke College.

For Ferrum, Saige Stuart-Hughes placed second in Intermediate Equitation on the Flat.

Also, Caroline Nicholson finished fourth in Limit Equitation on the Flat, Grace Howell took fifth in Novice Equitation on the Flat and Casey Craddock was fifth in Introductory Equitation on the Flat.

“(Our) team is looking forward to a small break over the holidays. We will resume competitions in February (2022) and are excited to build on the success we have had this fall,’’ Ferrum head coach Margaret Cornwell said.

Ferrum resumes its season in the Washington and Lee IHSA Show at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington, Sunday, Feb. 13.

