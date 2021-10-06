Extended scoring surge \steers Yellow Jackets to victory

FERRUM—Reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion and preseason title favorite Randolph-Macon College faced a must-win situation in their third league contest of the fall.

Propelled by a 31-point scoring surge that started late in the first half and ended in the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets got back in the conference race with a 44-21 league triumph over Ferrum College in the Panthers’ ODAC opener Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Randolph-Macon (2-1 in the ODAC, 4-1 overall) a week removed from a one-point, league loss to Washington and Lee University on the last play of the game, erased a 14-13, second-stanza deficit with back-to-back rushing TDs just before halftime.

Randolph-Macon was ranked No. 16 nationally by d3football.com prior to its loss to Washington and Lee.

Starting quarterback Presley Egbers found the end zone from eight yards to produce the last of four lead changes—all in the first half- then the Yellow Jackets recovered a Panthers’ fumble and their offensive unit returned to the field with possession at the 28 yard line.

Moments later, a third rushing TD of the first half completed a 17-point second stanza and pushed the spread to 27-14 at intermission.