Extended scoring surge \steers Yellow Jackets to victory

FERRUM—Reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion and preseason title favorite Randolph-Macon College faced a must-win situation in their third league contest of the fall.
Propelled by a 31-point scoring surge that started late in the first half and ended in the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets got back in the conference race with a 44-21 league triumph over Ferrum College in the Panthers’ ODAC opener Saturday at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Randolph-Macon (2-1 in the ODAC, 4-1 overall) a week removed from a one-point, league loss to Washington and Lee University on the last play of the game, erased a 14-13, second-stanza deficit with back-to-back rushing TDs just before halftime.
Randolph-Macon was ranked No. 16 nationally by d3football.com prior to its loss to Washington and Lee.
Starting quarterback Presley Egbers found the end zone from eight yards to produce the last of four lead changes—all in the first half- then the Yellow Jackets recovered a Panthers’ fumble and their offensive unit returned to the field with possession at the 28 yard line.
Moments later, a third rushing TD of the first half completed a 17-point second stanza and pushed the spread to 27-14 at intermission.
The Yellow Jackets secured their second win in a row in the series—both of which were achieved at Adams Stadium with both coming in league play.
Egbers and quarterback Brecht Heuchan each threw a TD pass ans Chris Vidal made his third field goal of the game to put the Yellow Jackets in front by 30 points, 44-14.
Ferrum (0-1 in the ODAC, 3-1 overall), which suffered its first loss of the season, scored its only points of the second half when quarterback Titus Jones completed a 27-yard scoring toss to Tmahdae Penn.
Jones, who made his first college start against the Yellow Jackets in the 2019 encounter, established a new, single-game program record for passing yards with 372. He was 24 of 33 with two TDs and an interception. The Yellow Jackets sacked him four times.
Penn, Jones’ favorite receiver, caught both TD passes and accumulated 163 receiving yards on six catches. His first scoring reception came in the opening from from 27 yards and produced a 7-3 Ferrum lead.
Penn out-jumped two Randolph-Macon defenders in the back of the end zone for an acrobatic catch.
Randolph-Macon moved in front 13-7 before Ferrum claimed its last lead (14-13) after Zac Smiley scored from a yard with 7:55 showing in the second quarter.
Jones completed passes to nine receivers. Besides Penn, Nic Cook (6), Daniel Lamb (3), Smiley (3) and Joshua Ellerbe (2) had multiple receptions.
But Ferrum was held to 22 rushing yards and 394 yards of offense on 51 plays from scrimmage.
Randolph-Macon accumulated 560 yards of offense—263 passing and 297 rushing—on 78 plays, 52 of which were running ones. Randolph-Macon held a 34:37 to 25:23 edge in time of possession at game’s end.
Three Randolph-Macon quarterbacks—Egbers, Heuchan and Will Lenard—were a combined17 of 26 passing with no interceptions.
Randolph -Macon yielded on sack and it averaged 10.1 yards-per-pass play.
Randolph-Macon totaled 28 first downs to 17 for Ferrum.
Eight players accounted for the Yellow Jackets rushing yards.
The Yelllow Jackets accumulated their yardage without the benefit of a 100-yard rusher or a 100-yard receiver.
Cook totaled 70 yards on his receptions, while Lamb and Ellerbe finished with 64 and 48 yards receiving.
Billy Higgins paced Ferrum’s defense with 12 tackles, 10 of which were solo stops and one was a tackle for loss.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday against Bridgewater College. The conference road contest kicks off at 1 p.m.
At 3-0, Washington and Lee is in first place in the ODAC, followed by Randolph-Macon, Hampden-Sydney College (2-1), Shenandoah University (1-1), Ferrum, Bridgewater (0-2) and Guilford (N.C.) College (0-2).