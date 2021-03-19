 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FACEOFF BATTLE
0 comments

FACEOFF BATTLE

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FACEOFF BATTLE

Ferrum College’s Austin Nowlin (right) battles a Pfeiffer (N.C.) University foe for possession of a faceoff during a recent non-conference men’s lacrosse match at W.B. Adams Stadium. Ferrum seeks its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) triumph Saturday at home against Randolph College. First faceoff for Ferrum’s Senior Night contest is 7.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Ferrum College’s Austin Nowlin (No. 2) battles a Pfeiffer (N.C.) University foe for possession of a faceoff during a recent non-conference men’s lacrosse match at W.B. Adams Stadium. Ferrum seeks its first Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) triumph Saturday at home against Randolph College. First faceoff for Ferrum’s Senior Night contest is 7.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics