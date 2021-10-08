Fansler begins state championship quest

WILLIAMSBURG—Franklin County junior Sam Fansler, the Eagles’ top golfer, competes for the Class 6 individual state championship Tuesday at Williamsburg National Golf Club.

Fansler, Matthew Tigrett of Floyd Kellam and Rebecca Sun of Ocean Lakes earned individual berths based on their play in the one-day, 18-hole Class 6 Region A tournament contested Monday, Sept. 27 at The Waterfront Country Club in Scruggs.

Cosby, the region champion, and James River-Midlothian, the region runner-up, claimed the two available state tournament team berths.

Fansler carded a 5-over-par 76 in the region tournament, the Eagles’ best individual score.

Fansler is the first Franklin County golfer to qualify for the state tournament since 2019 when former standout Cutter Harvey did so.

Harvey earned his berth by claiming runner-up regional laurels when the tournament waa contested at The Water’s Edge Country Club in Penhook.

Harvey finished 18th in the state tournament.

Williamsburg National has two, 18-hole courses: the Jamestown Course, designed by the Nicklas Design Group and founded in 1995, and the Yorktown Course, designed by Tom Clark Design and founded in 2007.