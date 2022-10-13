Fansler fires a 78 in Class 6 tournament

HARRISONBURG - Franklin County senior Sam Fansler shot a 78 to finish in a four-way tie for 29th place in Monday’s Class 6 state golf tournament at

Fansler, competing in the state tournament, was one of 35 golfers in a 60-player field to break 80.

Fansler, who has committed to continue his career at NCAA Division II Emory & Henry College,…

Alina Ho of Langley won the individual championship with a 67.

The best finisher from Region A was Jarell Armenio of Floyd Kellam, who placed third with a 70.

Two-time Region A champion Cole Shingleton shot a 74 and finished in a five-player tie for 10th.

Langley won the team championship with a 289, while Region A runner-up Floyd Kellam placed second, six strokes in arreas with a 295.

Eight teams, two from each of four Class 6 regions, competed for the team championship.

Placing third through eighth were South County (300), James Robinson (303), Region A champion Cosby (304), Freedom-South Riding (308), Yorktown (308) and Colonial Forge (321).​