Farwell ties program record with match-winner

FERRUM - Derek Farwell's final goal Wednesday was noteworthy for multiple reasons, most importantly it provided Ferrum College's men's lacrosse team with an overtime victory over a long-standing rival in its home opener at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Farwell, a sophomore, brought a sudden-victory overtime period to its conclusion with 2:05 showing when he took an assist from Malachi Maxwell and netted the difference-maker in an 11-10 non-conference triumph over Methodist (N.C.) University.
With the goal, his eighth of the match, Farwell equals the program standard for single-match goals scored. He shares the record with Nick Smith, who established it in a 2012 contest against Guilford (N.C.) College, and Tyler Fullem, who matched it in a 2017 encounter against SUNY-Poly.
Former Panthers head coach Mark Frey was at the helm when the record was set and first equaled. Frey is in his second season as a Methodist assistant.
Farwell scored seven goals in a non-conference match against Averett University during his freshman year at Adams Stadium.
Also, Farwell's nine points ties the single-match program record for single-match points scored. He shares that standard with Fullem.
Farwell tallied two goals each in the first, second and third quarters. His seventh goal came with 6:44 left in regulation and produced a stalemate at 10.
Methodist (1-2) led 4-3 after the first quarter, but Ferrum (2-2), which squared its record with the triumph, erased that deficit and built a 6-4 advantage at intermission following a three-goal, second-stanza surge.
Ferrum led 7-4 after Farwell opened the third quarter with a goal, but Methodist later rallied to force a deadlock at 8.
Mackoy Bodmer's goal with 37 seconds left in the period broke the tie and put the Panthers back in front.
The Monarchs would respond by scoring two goals to produce the match's fourth lead change. Then, Farwell answered with the tying and winning tallies.
In the overtime. Ferrum was two men down at one point, but the Panthers would withstand a Methodist scoring opportunity. Later in the extra period, the sides would even at 10.
The match featured seven ties and five lead changes.
Jack Sheehan and Drew Fedorich each netted a goal for the Panthers.
Farwell collected his eight goals on 18 shots, 13 of which were on-goal.
Eight of Ferrum's goals were produced by an assist.
Maxwell distributed four assists, while Bodmer and Sheehan each passed out two.
Four players each netted two goals for Methodist: Mark Chatt, Matthew Sheinfield, Matt Pemberton and Ryan Kavounis.
Seven of Methodist's goals were produced by an assist. Hunter Vaughn passed out three assists and Chatt distributed two.
Ferrum outshot Methodist, 49-40, and each team scored twice in man-up situations.
The Panthers were 18 of 21 in clears to the Monarchs' 12 of 21 clip.
Methodist won 15 of the match's 23 face offs, and ground balls were even at 30.
Ferrum committed 24 turnovers to Methodist's 21.
Twelve penalties for a total of 8:30 were assessed, all in regulation - seven on Ferrum for five minutes and five on Methodist for 3:30.
Panthers goalkeeper Patrick Martinek (2-2) recorded 15 saves in 61:55, while Methodist counterpart Cameron Brink (0-2) collected 19 saves in 61:55.
With the win, Ferrum ends a two-match losing streak.
Ferrum's next match is Sunday against Pfeiffer (N.C.) University. The first face off is set for 4 p.m. at Adams Stadium.