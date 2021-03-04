Farwell ties program record with match-winner

Methodist (1-2) led 4-3 after the first quarter, but Ferrum (2-2), which squared its record with the triumph, erased that deficit and built a 6-4 advantage at intermission following a three-goal, second-stanza surge.

Ferrum led 7-4 after Farwell opened the third quarter with a goal, but Methodist later rallied to force a deadlock at 8.

Mackoy Bodmer's goal with 37 seconds left in the period broke the tie and put the Panthers back in front.

The Monarchs would respond by scoring two goals to produce the match's fourth lead change. Then, Farwell answered with the tying and winning tallies.

In the overtime. Ferrum was two men down at one point, but the Panthers would withstand a Methodist scoring opportunity. Later in the extra period, the sides would even at 10.

The match featured seven ties and five lead changes.

Jack Sheehan and Drew Fedorich each netted a goal for the Panthers.

Farwell collected his eight goals on 18 shots, 13 of which were on-goal.

Eight of Ferrum's goals were produced by an assist.

Maxwell distributed four assists, while Bodmer and Sheehan each passed out two.