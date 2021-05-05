FCHS downs Northside in boys soccer

ROANOKE - Four players accounted for the scoring Thursday as Franklin County bested Blue Ridge District rival Northside, 5-1, in a boys varsity soccer contest.

FCHS (2-0, 2-0 in the Blue Ridge District) has scored nine goals in its two triumphs.

The Eagles led 2-1 at intermission after Jose Diaz and Oscar Garcia netted goals at 27 minutes and 28 minutes.

Diaz’s goal was aided by an Ethan Oliver assist.

Northside tallied its lone goal at 30 minutes.

The Eagles extended their lead to 3-1 when Julian Nichols scored at 54:00.

Braedyn Johnson scored at 60:00 and Garcia finished scoring at 65:00 when he made a penalty kick.

FCHS netminder Ryan Largen collected five saves, one of which he registered by stopping a penalty kick.