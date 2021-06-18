Ferguson earns All-State honors

John Hatcher Ferguson, a rising senior at NCAA Division III Hampden-Sydney College and a standout golfer for the Tigers, has earned first-team College Division All-State accolades for the 2021 season by a vote of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

Golfers who compete for NCAA Division II, III NAIA and independent colleges and universities in the state are eligible for nomination.

Joining Ferguson on the first team are teammate Hunter Martin, Robb Kinder and Alex Price of Christopher Newport University and Pierce Robinson of Washington and Lee University.

Ferguson is a former standout prep golfer at Franklin County who captured the Class 6 state individual championship as a junior for the Eagles.

Named to the second team are Casper Andersen of Averett University, Sebastien Bonte of the University of Mary Washington, Nathan Presslar of Southern Virginia University, Meade Slonaker of Hampden-Sydney and Ronald Uszenski of Bridgewater College.

Kinder is this year’s Golfer of the Year, Andersen is the Rookie of the Year and Jamie Coleman of Christopher Newport is the Coach of the Year.