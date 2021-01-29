Ferrum athletics changes are confirmed

FERRUM - Washington and Lee University's decision Thursday to put its Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) winter sports campaign on hold affects Saturday's league men's basketball game against Ferrum College.

The contest, scheduled to be played in Lexington, has been canceled.

Instead, the Panthers will host Bridgewater College in a ODAC contest Saturday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium at 3 p.m.

A match-up between the Panthers and the Eagles set for Friday, Feb. 4 at Bridgewater remains on the schedule and will be contested, but the contest now is a non-conference one.

As previously reported, a Ferrum conference game against Eastern Mennonite University set for Swartz Gym on Sunday, Feb. 7 has been canceled.

Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn confirmed his team's schedule changes following the Panthers 49-48 league road loss to Roanoke College Thursday.

Also, Ferrum's women's basketball team has lost ODAC dates with Hollins University and Guilford (N.C.) College, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12 at Swartz Gym.

W&L's decision also affects Ferrum's men's wrestling program as a dual match between the Generals and the Panthers, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6 at Swartz Gym has been canceled.