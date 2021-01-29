 Skip to main content
Ferrum athletics changes are confirmed
Ferrum College men's basketball coaches Tyler Sanborn (front) and Anthony White Jr. (back) confer on strategy during a recent game at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

 PHOTO BY STEVEN MARSH

FERRUM - Washington and Lee University's decision Thursday to put its Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) winter sports campaign on hold affects Saturday's league men's basketball game against Ferrum College.

The contest, scheduled to be played in Lexington, has been canceled.

Instead, the Panthers will host Bridgewater College in a ODAC contest Saturday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium at 3 p.m.

A match-up between the Panthers and the Eagles set for Friday, Feb. 4 at Bridgewater remains on the schedule and will be contested, but the contest now is a non-conference one.

As previously reported, a Ferrum conference game against Eastern Mennonite University set for Swartz Gym on Sunday, Feb. 7 has been canceled.

Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn confirmed his team's schedule changes following the Panthers 49-48 league road loss to Roanoke College Thursday.

Also, Ferrum's women's basketball team has lost ODAC dates with Hollins University and Guilford (N.C.) College, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12 at Swartz Gym.

W&L's decision also affects Ferrum's men's wrestling program as a dual match between the Generals and the Panthers, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6 at Swartz Gym has been canceled.

W&L reached its decision because of "COVID 19 environment levels on its campus,'' a press release published to its athletics website said..

The release said the university "will continue to monitor the campus environment and further announcements will be forthcoming'' with regards to a return to competition planned for after Feb. 7.

Also, W&L decision affects these previously scheduled events: women's basketball games at Randolph-Macon College (Jan. 31) and home versus the University of Lynchburg (Feb. 6), men's basketball games at Bridgewater (Feb. 2) and home against Virginia Wesleyan University (Feb. 7) and men's and women's swimming meets at home versus Bridgewater (Feb. 5).

