Ferrum College student-athletes are cited for academics

FOREST - A record 150 Ferrum College student-athletes have been named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) All-Academic team for 2019-2020.

Ferrum was ranked ninth among conference institutions, both full members (co-educational and single gender) and single-sports members, in total selections.

A conference standard 2,649 student-athletes have been honored.

Student-athletes from all classes - freshman, sophomore, junior, senior - are eligible if they compete in a conference-sponsored sport and achieve at least a 3.25 grade-point-average (GPA) for the academic year.

Ferrum's football program boasted the most honorees with 22, followed by men's soccer (17), women's soccer (17), baseball (16), softball (14) and volleyball (10).

Ferrum's list includes these student-athletes who have earned All-ODAC recognition for their performances on the field during their careers: Faith Bibbo (field hockey, 2019), Drew Calohan (baseball 2019), Lance Keiser (men's golf, 2019, 2020), Brian Mann (football, 2018), Allison McGehee (softball, 2019), Tim Ortega (baseball, 2019), Jordan Patti (football 2019, 2020) and Casey Raggett (women's soccer, 2019).

Several multiple-sport student-athletes have been honored: Brianna Coerper (field hockey, softball), Kajuan Madden-McAfee (men's basketball, baseball), Morgan McCoy (softball, volleyball) and Hunter Tharpe (women's swimming, women's golf).

Twelve former Franklin County High School student-athletes are honored: Davis Ferguson (baseball), John-Hatcher Ferguson (golf) and Kaleb Smith (football) of Hampden-Sydney College; Cameron Dillon (golf), Abbey Justice (volleyball) and Logan Pasley (volleyball) of Roanoke College; Amber Altice (women's soccer), Cameron Mullins (baseball) and Elijah Vieira (football) of Emory & Henry College; and Justin Motley (men's soccer), Micaela Harvey (women's lacrosse) and Jordan Thompson (women's tennis) of Ferrum.