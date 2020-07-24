Ferrum College student-athletes are cited for academics

FOREST - A record 150 Ferrum College student-athletes have been named to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) All-Academic team for 2019-2020.
Ferrum was ranked ninth among conference institutions, both full members (co-educational and single gender) and single-sports members, in total selections.
A conference standard 2,649 student-athletes have been honored.
Student-athletes from all classes - freshman, sophomore, junior, senior - are eligible if they compete in a conference-sponsored sport and achieve at least a 3.25 grade-point-average (GPA) for the academic year.
Ferrum's football program boasted the most honorees with 22, followed by men's soccer (17), women's soccer (17), baseball (16), softball (14) and volleyball (10).
Ferrum's list includes these student-athletes who have earned All-ODAC recognition for their performances on the field during their careers: Faith Bibbo (field hockey, 2019), Drew Calohan (baseball 2019), Lance Keiser (men's golf, 2019, 2020), Brian Mann (football, 2018), Allison McGehee (softball, 2019), Tim Ortega (baseball, 2019), Jordan Patti (football 2019, 2020) and Casey Raggett (women's soccer, 2019).
Several multiple-sport student-athletes have been honored: Brianna Coerper (field hockey, softball), Kajuan Madden-McAfee (men's basketball, baseball), Morgan McCoy (softball, volleyball) and Hunter Tharpe (women's swimming, women's golf).
Twelve former Franklin County High School student-athletes are honored: Davis Ferguson (baseball), John-Hatcher Ferguson (golf) and Kaleb Smith (football) of Hampden-Sydney College; Cameron Dillon (golf), Abbey Justice (volleyball) and Logan Pasley (volleyball) of Roanoke College; Amber Altice (women's soccer), Cameron Mullins (baseball) and Elijah Vieira (football) of Emory & Henry College; and Justin Motley (men's soccer), Micaela Harvey (women's lacrosse) and Jordan Thompson (women's tennis) of Ferrum.
Ferrum was one of 13 member institutions to achieve a program-record for selections.
Here are the selections by school with those establishing records in bold: Washington and Lee University (418), Shenandoah University (270), Randolph-Macon College (263), University of Lynchburg (239), Roanoke College (190), Guilford (N.C.) College (182), Bridgewater College (180), Virginia Wesleyan University (170), Ferrum College (154), Emory & Henry College (132), Eastern Mennonite University (118), Hampden-Sydney College (109)*, Randolph College (85), Hollins University (60)**, Sweet Briar College (49)**, Southern Virginia University (27)***, Greensboro (N.C.) College (6)****.
*: single-gender male, **:single-gender female, ***: single-sports member, football, ****:single-sports member, swimming.
FERRUM SELECTIONS BY SPORT
Baseball (16): Kyle Anstice, Drew Calohan, Luke Costley, Sebastian Dexter, Matthew Fabian, Joshua Greenway, Bailey Hodges, Kajuan Madden-McAfee, Timothy Ortega, Cory Peel, Carlton Redd, Grayson Reed, Jacob Tomlin, Greg White, Matthew Yarborough, Isaac Yeaman
Equestrian (4): Rebecca Halm, Grace Howell, Lindsay Koogler, Gloria Wood
Field Hockey (5): Faith Bibbo, Brianna Coerper, Morganne Flinkstrom, Mia Holmes, Brianna Sawyer
Football (22): Jaerrick Ayers, Keyshawn Barnes, Nicolas Cook, Dakota Creasy, Dakota Crouse, Zamir Eacharagaray, Benjamin Foster, Dazon Harrison, Andrew Hill, Adam Keiser, Tanner Kennedy, Brian Mann, Camden Mariotti, Daniel Mitchell, Jordan Patti, Austin Pennington, Jeremy Quarles, Jamon Reed, Cade Rouse, Jeremiah Valentine, Quentin Wallace, Eric Workman
Men's Basketball (6): Dillon Butler, Terrance Crawford, Nicholas Helton, Xavier Lewid, Kajuan Madden-McAfee, Carrington Young
Men's Cross Country (2): Tysen Gotschi, Elijah Hill
Men's Golf (4): Jacob Holley, Lance Keiser, Brett Pennington, Zachary Phipps
Men's Lacrosse (4): Jacob Carroll, Evan Henken-Siefken, Austin Nowlin, Jack Sheehan
Men's Soccer (17): Daniel Aguirre, Jason Anstice, Pedro Arrocena-Jacuinde, Felipe Artega, Simon Bradford, Graham Doucette, Darin Douglas, Juho Karmala, Riley Keating, Cole Lipinski, Luis Marques, Samuel May, Justin Motley. Louis Scott, Malik Timmons, Marcus Trotman, Martin Zuluaga
Men's Swimming (4): Jacob Blaukovitch, Samuel Chappell, Taylor Darnell, Matiyas Ganoro
Men's Tennis (3): David Bishop, Ilan Joffe, Patrick Marsh
Softball (14): Lacey Bishop, Olivia Boyd, Brianna Coerper, Bayley Cunningham, Arielle Eure, Olivia Fox, Madison Friel, Allison McGehee, Carly Nelson, Erin Nelson, Lyndsey Sears, Skyler Swaney, Kassie Widner, Morgan McCoy
Volleyball (10): Halee Bly, Ametria Booker, Cassidy Burke, Kayla Divers, Anne Harding, Layura Henley, Morgan McCoy, Molly Patterson, Ashley Roberts, Mikayla Thorpe
Women's Basketball (5): Jessica Bollinger, Arin Bunker, Jessy Nichols, Elizabeth Rice, Jasmine Wilson
Women's Cross Country (5): Abigail McGovern, Genesis Pineiro, Molly Ragland, Jazmin Scarberry, Bethany Short
Women's Golf (1): Hunter Tharpe
Women's Lacrosse (5): Megan Allen, Briana Anderson, De'asia Darrington, Micaela Harvey, Natalie Hughes
Women's Soccer (17): Alissa Austin, Cayla Berry, Frances Best, Ysabelle Bettilyon, Taylor Dodson, Miranda Dougherty, Abigail Hayes, Brady Hentz, Jenna Janicki, Gabriella Kermon, Kayla Lentini, Jenell Manni, Alexzondra Mattson, Christine Paz, Casey Raggett, Allison Setlak, Victoria Wagner
Women's Swimming (4): Elina Baltins, Katie Shoaf, Hannah Smith, Hunter Tharpe
Women's Tennis (6): Hailee Green, Nikeyra Lee, Autum Murray-Burns, Jordan Thompson, Madison Wright, Chelsea Zizzi
