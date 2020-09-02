Ferrum College women's soccer action

Alex Mattson (No. 21) is congratulated by her teammates after she scores a goal in the Panthers’ Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) setback to Washington and Lee University at Penn-Roediger Field.
Casey Raggett (No. 15) maintains possession of the ball while being guarded by a Virginia Wesleyan College defender.
Victoria Wagner (No. 16) collides with an opponent as she tries to advance the ball deep into her team’s scoring area.
Jenelle Manni (No. 20) sets up a Panthers attack during a non-conference home match against Southern Virginia University.
The Panthers compete against ODAC rival the University of Lynchburg, a past NCAA Division III national champion in women’s soccer, at Penn-Roediger Field during the campaign.
Abigale Light (No. 22) bodies up against an opponent as the two battle for possession of the ball
Defender Ayanna Virgin (No. 23) tries to stop Randolph-Macon College’s Gabby Nelson, the conference’s Player of the Year, inside the Yellow Jackets’ scoring zone.
With on-field women’s soccer matches not expected to return until some time in 2021, here is a look back at Ferrum College’s 2019 campaign, the first of Erin Saleeby’s tenure as the Panthers’ head coach. The Panthers finished 9-8-2 and qualified for conference postseason play. Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferrum’s fall campaign would have started Saturday with a preseason scrimmage.
