You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ferrum College women's soccer action
0 comments
editor's pick

Ferrum College women's soccer action

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

With on-field women’s soccer matches not expected to return until some time in 2021, here is a look back at Ferrum College’s 2019 campaign, the first of Erin Saleeby’s tenure as the Panthers’ head coach. The Panthers finished 9-8-2 and qualified for conference postseason play. Had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferrum’s fall campaign would have started Saturday with a preseason scrimmage.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics