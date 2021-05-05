Ferrum falls in season finale, 14-10

FERRUM—Propelled by a five-goal first quarter and a five-goal final frame, Virginia Wesleyan University defeated Ferrum College, 14-10, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s lacrosse match at W.B. Adams Stadium, the Panthers’ 2021 season finale.
Virginia Wesleyan’s win is its second this season, both in ODAC play, while Ferrum’s loss is its eighth in a row, all in league play.
Ferrum lost for the second time this season despite tallying double-figure scores—earlier the Panthers suffered a 14-12 loss at home to Guilford (N.C.) College.
Ferrum was 2-5 at Adams Stadium this season.
The Panthers (3-12, 1-9 ODAC) claimed their lone lead of the match when Mackoy Bodmer netted an unassisted goal, the initial goal of the contest.
The Marlins (2-5, 2-3 ODAC) responded with four consecutive goals by four players in a period of 6 1/2 minutes.
Then, Drew Fedorich and Derek Farwell each scored an unassisted tally to bring the Panthers to within a goal.
But the Marlins finished the period with a goal to make the count 5-3.
Farwell’s second-stanza goal pulled the Panthers within one again before Virginia Wesleyan responded with a goal.
Trailing 6-4, the Panthers closed the gap to one for a third time when Tommy Jackson (Franklin County) scored with 1:45 left in the half.
Virginia Wesleyan tallied the first three goals of the second half to move in front, 9-5, but after goals by Bodmer and Farwell, courtesy of a Jack Sheehan assist, enabled the Panthers to pull within two.
Leading 9-7, Virginia Wesleyan opened the final frame with consecutive goals.
Goals by Bodmer and Fedorich were offset by two Marlins’ tallies as the visitors built a 13-9 edge with 8:21 remaining.
Two minutes later, Virginia Wesleyan netted its final goal to increase the difference to a match-worst five goals for Ferrum.
The Panthers closed the scoring with 4:04 left when Fedorich tallied Ferrum’s second goal with the Panthers in a man-up situation.
Virginia Wesleyan outshot Ferrum, 47-41, and held a 39-36 edge in ground balls.
The Marlins were 16 of 17 in clears as opposed to the Panthers’ 20 of 25 clip.
Virginia Wesleyan was 1 of 4 in man-up scoring, while Ferrum was 2 of 5, and the Marlins won 19 of the match’s 28 face offs.
The Marlins committed 29 turnovers; the Panthers were charged with 22 miscues.
Mark Sprague and Nathan Sheirburn each netted four goals to lead Virginia Wesleyan, while Cole McGuire and Chris Lindemeyer each scored two and Sam Edwards and Joey Rayman each tallied one.
Trevor Lalande assisted on two scores.
Shayne Smith claimed possession of 10 ground balls.
Goalkeeper Kyle Leeming (2-5) played all 60 minutes and collected 12 saves.
For Ferrum, Farwell, Fedorich and Bodmer each scored three goals and Jackson scored one.
Farwell distributed two assists, and Austin Nowlin, Adam Brooks and Cory Hamilton each captured possession of five ground balls.
Goalkeeper Patrick Martinek logged 60 minutes of playing time and registered 10 saves.
Bodmer has raised his career goals total to 94. He ranks third in program history in goals scored.
Also, he has passed out 33 assists for 127 points.
It took Bodmer 55 matches to achieve these career totals.
NOTES: Washington and Lee University is the No. 1 seed for this week’s conference postseason tournament.
Also qualifying for the seven-team tournament are No. 2 seed University of Lynchburg, No. 3 seed Hampden-Sydney College, No. 4 seed Roanoke College, No. 5 seed Bridgewater College, No. 6 seed Randolph-Macon College and No. 7 seed Guilford (N.C.) College.
Randolph-Macon and Guilford played their first-round match Sunday in Ashland and the Yellow Jackets were victorious, 15-10.
Bridgewater and Roanoke and Randolph-Macon and Hampden-Sydney were matched in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
In Thursday’s semifinals, Washington and Lee entertains the Bridgewater-Roanoke winner, while Lynchburg plays at home against the Randolph-Macon-Hampden-Sydney survivor.
The top advancing seed among the four semifinalists is the host for Saturday’s championship match.