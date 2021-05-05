Ferrum falls in season finale, 14-10

Trailing 6-4, the Panthers closed the gap to one for a third time when Tommy Jackson (Franklin County) scored with 1:45 left in the half.

Virginia Wesleyan tallied the first three goals of the second half to move in front, 9-5, but after goals by Bodmer and Farwell, courtesy of a Jack Sheehan assist, enabled the Panthers to pull within two.

Leading 9-7, Virginia Wesleyan opened the final frame with consecutive goals.

Goals by Bodmer and Fedorich were offset by two Marlins’ tallies as the visitors built a 13-9 edge with 8:21 remaining.

Two minutes later, Virginia Wesleyan netted its final goal to increase the difference to a match-worst five goals for Ferrum.

The Panthers closed the scoring with 4:04 left when Fedorich tallied Ferrum’s second goal with the Panthers in a man-up situation.

Virginia Wesleyan outshot Ferrum, 47-41, and held a 39-36 edge in ground balls.

The Marlins were 16 of 17 in clears as opposed to the Panthers’ 20 of 25 clip.

Virginia Wesleyan was 1 of 4 in man-up scoring, while Ferrum was 2 of 5, and the Marlins won 19 of the match’s 28 face offs.