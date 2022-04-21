 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE GOLF

Ferrum finishes 13th in Emory University tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

CONYERS, Ga. - Ferrum College’s men’s golf team finished 13th out of 14 teams in the Discover Dekalb Emory (Ga.) University Invitational, Saturday and Sunday, April 16-17 at Cherokee Run Golf Club.

The Panthers finished the 54-hole stroke-play tournament with a 971 (314-328-329) total.

Jackson Hoovler (77-79-78, 234) led the Panthers with a 45th-place finish.

Also, Chase Sells (77-86-81, 244) tied for 61st, Seth Walker (77-80-90, 247) tied for 64th, Brett Pennington (83-83-83, 249) was 67th and Zachery Walsh (84-86-87, 257) tied for 71st.

Emory (287-291-285, 863) won the team championship by five strokes over Babson (291-289-308, 888) and Washington and Lee University (305-293-290, 888).

Completing the top five were Emory’s C team (299-298-301, 898) and Oglethorpe (Ga.) University (298-298-302, 898).

Placing sixth through 10th were University of Lynchburg (307-295-298, 900), Emory’s B team (298-298-306, 902), LeTourneau (310-297-299, 906), Randolph-Macon College (303-313-299, 915) and Skidmore (313-306-315, 934).

People are also reading…

Sewanee’s B team (310-306-328, 944) was 11th followed by Wabash (325-308-315, 948), Ferrum and Oxford College of Emory (364-354-350, 1,068).

Jackson Klutznick (70-72-66, 208) of Emory claimed top individual laurels by four strokes over Pierce Robinson (71-70-71, 212) of Washington and Lee.

Max Schwarz (75-71-68, 214) of Emory was third, followed by Cannon Crane (76-73-68, 217) and Nicholas Gianelos (75-70-72, 217) of Babson.

Ferrum’s next tournament is the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships. Saturday through Monday, April 33 through May 2.

Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet is hosting the tournament.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagle Elementary Invitational

Eagle Elementary Invitational

Post meet celebrations from Tuesday's 20th annual Eagle Elementary Invitational track and field meet staged at Franklin County High School's B…

Hornets take two from Panthers

Hornets take two from Panthers

LYNCHBURG - Ferrum College dropped both games of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader to the University of Lynchbu…

PLAYING IN MYRTLE BEACH

PLAYING IN MYRTLE BEACH

Franklin County's varsity baseball team is playing four games in Myrtle Beach, S,C. in the Mingo Bay Classic this week. The Eagles (6-3) defea…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods could make return at Masters