Ferrum finishes 13th in Emory University tournament

CONYERS, Ga. - Ferrum College’s men’s golf team finished 13th out of 14 teams in the Discover Dekalb Emory (Ga.) University Invitational, Saturday and Sunday, April 16-17 at Cherokee Run Golf Club.

The Panthers finished the 54-hole stroke-play tournament with a 971 (314-328-329) total.

Jackson Hoovler (77-79-78, 234) led the Panthers with a 45th-place finish.

Also, Chase Sells (77-86-81, 244) tied for 61st, Seth Walker (77-80-90, 247) tied for 64th, Brett Pennington (83-83-83, 249) was 67th and Zachery Walsh (84-86-87, 257) tied for 71st.

Emory (287-291-285, 863) won the team championship by five strokes over Babson (291-289-308, 888) and Washington and Lee University (305-293-290, 888).

Completing the top five were Emory’s C team (299-298-301, 898) and Oglethorpe (Ga.) University (298-298-302, 898).

Placing sixth through 10th were University of Lynchburg (307-295-298, 900), Emory’s B team (298-298-306, 902), LeTourneau (310-297-299, 906), Randolph-Macon College (303-313-299, 915) and Skidmore (313-306-315, 934).

Sewanee’s B team (310-306-328, 944) was 11th followed by Wabash (325-308-315, 948), Ferrum and Oxford College of Emory (364-354-350, 1,068).

Jackson Klutznick (70-72-66, 208) of Emory claimed top individual laurels by four strokes over Pierce Robinson (71-70-71, 212) of Washington and Lee.

Max Schwarz (75-71-68, 214) of Emory was third, followed by Cannon Crane (76-73-68, 217) and Nicholas Gianelos (75-70-72, 217) of Babson.

Ferrum’s next tournament is the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships. Saturday through Monday, April 33 through May 2.

Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet is hosting the tournament.