Ferrum finishes fifth in conference tournament

DANVILLE—Averett University’s men’s wrestling team claimed its first Southeast Wrestling Conference (SEWC) championship Saturday by winning the league’s postseason tournament in its home arena—the E. Stuart James Grant Center.

The Cougars stopped Ferrum College’s pursuit of a sixth straight title.

The Panthers captured five consecutive championships from 2016-2020.

Last year’s tournament was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Averett bested Ferrum and six other teams for the title with 154.5 points.

University of the Ozarks (Ark.) came in second with 128 points, followed by Roanoke College (121.5), Greensboro (N.C.) College (98.5), Ferrum (69.5), Southern Virginia University (61.7), Huntingdon (Ala.) College (57.5) and Shenandoah University (30.5).

Ferrum entered wrestlers in nine of 10 weight classes; the Panthers did not have a competitor at 125 pounds.

The Panthers won five bouts by pin. Their cumulative tournament record was 21-33.

Ferrum was in second place heading into the championship semifinals.

Braden Homsey won Ferrum’s lone individual title with a 21-4 technical fall triuimph over Averett’s William Baldwin in the 197-pound championship bout.

Ferrum’s Rayshawn Dixon lost to Southern Virginia’s Nico Ramirez in the 285-poound finals by a 3-0 decision and placed second.

Also placing for the Panthers were Anthony Gaskin (fourth, 157 pounds), Ethan Fragoso (fifth, 197 pounds), Levi Englman (sixth, 141 pounds), Christian Hite (sixth, 157 pounds), Elijah Martin (sixth, 165 pounds and Sam Slate (sixth, 184 pounds).

Ferrum resumes its regular-season slate Friday when the Panthers entertain Shenandoah University at 7 p.m.

It’s Senior Night for the Panthers.

FERRUM BY WEIGHT CLASS

WEIGHT WRESTLER RECORD PLACE

133 Trent Proctor 1-2 —

141 Levi Englman 1-1 6th

141 Jonathan Ward 0-2 —

149 Hayden Funck 0-2 —

149 Caden Dalton 0-2 —

157 Anthony Gaskin 3-2, 1 pin 4th

157 Christian Hite 2-3 6th

165 Elijah Martin 1-3 6th

165 Jay Worley 0-2 —

174 Colt Oliver 1-2, 1 pin —

174 Christopher Reynoso 1-2 —

184 Sam Slate 1-3, 1 pin 6th

184 Cullen Nash-Cleek 1-2, 1 pin —

197 Braden Homsey 3-0, 1 pin 1st

197 Ethan Fragoso 3-2 5th

285 Rayshawn Dixon 3-1 2nd

285 George Mitchell 0-2 —

Delaware Valley downs Ferrum womenDOYLESTOWN, Pa.—Delaware Valley University’s women’s wrestling team won five of the match’s seven contested bouts Saturday in a 26-8 triumph over Ferrum College at James Work Gymnasium.

Delaware Valley (2-3) won four bouts by forfeit and one by a pin scored by Gigi Lee at 155 pounds.

Winning by forfeit by May Nuan Ngam (101 pounds), Ashley Cravo (116 pounds), Jackie McGee (123 pounds) and Katt Bott (143 pounds).

Katrina Anderson at 130 pounds and Gabby Mendoza at 170 pounds each won by technical fall for Ferrum (1-4).

Ferrum’s Ryann Tyree and Mendoza each won exhibition bouts for the Panthers.

The Panthers return to action Saturday, Feb. 19 in the NCWWC Southeast Regional Championships in Franklin Springs, Ga.

Emmanuel College is the host school.