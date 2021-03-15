Ferrum opens ODAC play with a split

The Tigers brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the frame, but reliever Ethan Westgate, who took the mound at the start of the inning, was able to retire the side.

Westgate was the last of three pitchers employed by Ferrum; Hampden-Sydney used two pitchers.

Panthers starter Will Davis (1-1) worked seven innings for the win. He permitted six hits and one earned run, while striking out five.

The contest featured four extra base hits, all doubles: two by Ferrum (Hurdle, Grey Sherfey) and two by Hampden-Sydney (Karnes and Ethan Currin).

In the second game, Ferrum build an early 5-0 lead, but cashed in its advantage.

A Yarbrough home run and two-run singles by Clayton Michael and Torres accounted for the Panthers' runs in the top of the second.

Karnes' play highlighted Hampden-Sydney's seven-run surge. He belted a home run in the second inning, drove in a run in the fifth and scored in the fifth.

Hampden-Sydney scored single runs in the second, third, fourth and sixth.

The Tigers outhit the Panthers, 10-8, and Ferrum committed the game's lone error.