Ferrum opens ODAC play with a split

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY - Ferrum College's baseball team opened Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Saturday with a split of a league doubleheader at Hampden-Sydney College.
The Panthers (2-6, 1-1 ODAC) won the first game, 5-2, to end a five-game losing streak, then dropped the second contest, 7-5.
In the first game, the Panthers outhit the Tigers (4-4, 2-2 ODAC), 11-9, and benefited from two Hampden-Sydney errors, while committing one defensive miscue.
The Panthers broke a scoreless stalemate with a run in the top of the third and increased their lead to 2-0 with a run in their half of the fifth.
Ozzie Torres drove in Darden Eure-Parrish with Ferrum's first run, then Eure-Parrish would sprint home on a double-steal try that erased Torres at second.
Hampden-Sydney cut Ferrum's lead in half when Trey Karnes doubled down the left-field line to bring Ryan Boyce home with the Tigers' initial run.
Ferrum tallied three runs in the top of the eighth to move in front 5-1.
Rufus Hurdle's double to left field drove in Josh Greenway, then later, a Tigers' throwing error enabled Hurdle and Matt Yarbrough to score.
Hampden-Sydney tallied its final run in the bottom of the ninth on a sacrifice fly.
The Tigers brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the frame, but reliever Ethan Westgate, who took the mound at the start of the inning, was able to retire the side.
Westgate was the last of three pitchers employed by Ferrum; Hampden-Sydney used two pitchers.
Panthers starter Will Davis (1-1) worked seven innings for the win. He permitted six hits and one earned run, while striking out five.
The contest featured four extra base hits, all doubles: two by Ferrum (Hurdle, Grey Sherfey) and two by Hampden-Sydney (Karnes and Ethan Currin).
In the second game, Ferrum build an early 5-0 lead, but cashed in its advantage.
A Yarbrough home run and two-run singles by Clayton Michael and Torres accounted for the Panthers' runs in the top of the second.
Karnes' play highlighted Hampden-Sydney's seven-run surge. He belted a home run in the second inning, drove in a run in the fifth and scored in the fifth.
Hampden-Sydney scored single runs in the second, third, fourth and sixth.
The Tigers outhit the Panthers, 10-8, and Ferrum committed the game's lone error.
Nic Graziano (2-1) claimed the victory for the Tigers. He permitted six hits and five earned runs, while striking out five in five innings of work.
Russell Bowles, the last of four Hampden-Sydney pitchers, took the mound in the ninth and earned a save, his second of the season.
Carlton Redd (1-2), Ferrum's starting pitcher, was tagged with the loss. He lasted 4 1/3 innings and surrendered six hits, two walks, one hit batsman and six runs, three of which were earned, while striking out one.
Redd faced 23 batters. He retired seven by ground out and five by fly out.
Ferrum used three relievers for a total of 3 2/3 innings.
Yarbrough's home run was Ferrum's lone extra base hit.
The Panthers stole three bases and were caught twice.
The Tigers countered with three extra base hits (double, triple, home run) and two stolen bases.
The Panthers play their second home game of the season Tuesday against Averett University. First pitch at W.B. Adams Field is 3 p.m.
Ferrum is scheduled to travel to Rocky Mount, N.C. Wednesday for a non-conference game against North Carolina Wesleyan College.
Saturday, the Panthers resume ODAC play with a doubleheader against Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg.