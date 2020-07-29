Ferrum promotes Lewis to full-time post

FERRUM — Wes Lewis, who has served as a volunteer women’s soccer coach at Ferrum College for five years under two head coaches, has been promoted to the program’s full-time assistant coaching post, the college confirmed in a press release Friday.

Lewis has served on the staff’s of current head coach Erin Saleeby (2018, 2019) and former head coach James Lofton (2015, 2016, 2017).

Lewis replaces former Ferrum standout and Franklin County prep star Mikayla (Mac) Cannaday, who has decided to enter a Master’s program this fall, according to the release.

Lewis, who starts his new assignment Saturday (Aug. 1), is the head girls varsity coach at Class 3 Magna Vista, which competes in the Piedmont District.

Saleeby said Monday that Lewis has not resigned from the Magna Vista position.

“(Wes) is not leaving the Magna Vista job right now. We don’t know what spring will look like, but he’s going to still be there,’’ Saleeby said.

Ferrum will not compete in the sport this fall because of a recent decision made by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Lewis played four years for James Madison University’s (JMU) men’s club team — he was a three-year starter, team captain and a 2000 graduate of the Harrisonburg school.

Lewis is a fromer standout prep player at Class 2 Martinsville who earned Piedmont District Player of the Year honors as a senior and received all-district, all-region and all-state laurels.

Lewis holds a USSFNational “C” License and USSF National Youth License.