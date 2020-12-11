Ferrum ranks 18th in recent VaSID All-Sports survey

FERRUM—Ferrum College’s athletics program ranked 18th out of 27 state NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA and independent intercollegiate institutions in the Virginia Sports Information Director’s (VaSID) annual All-Sports survey, released in late June.
The Panthers finished two positions better than their 2019 ranking of 20th out of 26 institutions.
Ferrum’s overall mark for 2019-2020 was 90-139-2. The campaign was canceled in Mach with several of its spring sports teams having started their seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ferrum won 39.39 % of its games, and ranked ahead of eight schools: Southern Virginia University (101-164-2, 38.20 %); Hollins University (29-49, 37.18%); Randolph College (54-96-4, 36.36%); Eastern Mennonite University (61-112-1, 35.34 %); Sweet Briar College (25-48-1, 34.46%); The University of Virginia’s College at Wise (53-114, 31.74 %); Mary Baldwin University (34-86, 28.33 %); Bluefield College (58-150-1, 27.99%); and Regent University (18-64-1, 22.29%).
Hollins and Sweet Briar are single-gender (female) institutions.
Southern Virginia (football only), Hollins, Randolph, Eastern Mennonite and Sweet Briar are rivals of Ferrum’s in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), along with Washington and Lee University, Randolph-Macon College, Virginia Wesleyan University, University of Lynchburg, Roanoke College, Bridgewater College, Hampden-Sydney College (single-gender, male), Shenandoah University, Emory and College, all of which ranked ahead of Ferrum.
Ferrum’s men’s teams were 51-47 (52.04%), while its women’s teams were 39-92-2 (30.08 %).
The VsSID rankings date to 2002, and Ferrum has never finished with a .500 or better winning percentage. Ferrum has been close on several occasions: 2002 (120-122), 2004 (120-125-3), 2006 (131-133-2), 2013 (141-142-3) and 2014 (137-140-1).
Ferrum’s best showing are two 13ths—in 2002 and 2006. Its average ranking is 16th.
Only twice has Ferrum failed to win 100 games during an academic year (2005 and 2020); in each of the campaigns from 2015-2019, Ferrum came close to reaching the 200-mark in defeats.
Washington and Lee was the state’s top program with 73.5 % (174-61-5). The Generals’ men’s teams ranked second (85-31-3, 72.69%) and their women’s teams also finished second (89-30-2, 74.36 %).
Christopher Newport University (155-59-8, 71.62%), which competes in the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) in all sports except football; the Captains play in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC), finished third behind Washington and Lee and Randolph-Macon (179-69-2, 72%).
Washington and Lee, Randolph-Macon and Christopher Newport, which is a state-supported school meaning that its tuition is much lower than the private schools ranked in the survey, were the only schools to reach and surpass the 70% mark.
Christopher Newport had been ranked first in 11 consecutive surveys (2009-2019) and also held the top spot in 2002, 2003 and 2005.
Washington and Lee has been ranked No. 1 twice (2007, 20020), while Virginia Wesleyan (2004, 2006) and the University of Mary Washington (2008) also have previously topped the list.
Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville was ranked third out of six junior colleges with a 50-56 record (47.17%).
The Patriots’ men’s teams were 35-34 (50.72%) and their women’s squads were 15-22 (40.54 %).
FERRUM’S RANKINGS IN SURVEY
YEAR RECORD RANKING
2002 120-122 13th
2003 112-127 14th
2004 120-125-3 14th
2005 97-142-2 20th
2006 131-133-2 13th
2007 119-148 17th
2008 105-141-3 18th
2009 101-141-2 19th
2010 112-133-3 17th
2011 130-141-4 15th
2012 132-155-5 17th
2013 141-142-3 14th
2014 137-140-1 14th
2015 126-198-2 20th
2016 162-191 15th
2017 161-193-2 20th
2018 145-199-2 21st
2019 128-194-2 20th
2020 90-139-2 18th*
TOTAL 2,369-2,904-38
AVERAGE RANKING: 16th
WINNING PERCENTAGE: 45%
*Abbreviated season due to COVID-19 pandemic
