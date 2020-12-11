Ferrum ranks 18th in recent VaSID All-Sports survey

Ferrum’s men’s teams were 51-47 (52.04%), while its women’s teams were 39-92-2 (30.08 %).

The VsSID rankings date to 2002, and Ferrum has never finished with a .500 or better winning percentage. Ferrum has been close on several occasions: 2002 (120-122), 2004 (120-125-3), 2006 (131-133-2), 2013 (141-142-3) and 2014 (137-140-1).

Ferrum’s best showing are two 13ths—in 2002 and 2006. Its average ranking is 16th.

Only twice has Ferrum failed to win 100 games during an academic year (2005 and 2020); in each of the campaigns from 2015-2019, Ferrum came close to reaching the 200-mark in defeats.

Washington and Lee was the state’s top program with 73.5 % (174-61-5). The Generals’ men’s teams ranked second (85-31-3, 72.69%) and their women’s teams also finished second (89-30-2, 74.36 %).

Christopher Newport University (155-59-8, 71.62%), which competes in the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) in all sports except football; the Captains play in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC), finished third behind Washington and Lee and Randolph-Macon (179-69-2, 72%).