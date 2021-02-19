Ferrum to open season Sunday at North Carolina Wesleyan

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. - Ferrum College's season-opening baseball doubleheader against former USA South Athletic Conference rival North Carolina Wesleyan College scheduled for Saturday at W.B. Adams Field has been postponed.

The doubleheader has been rescheduled for Sunday, but the Bishops are hosting the doubleheader in Rocky Mount, N.C.

Game times are noon and 3 p.m.

The Panthers and the Bishops (1-0) have scheduled a single game for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Adams Field. Game time is 3 p.m.

The game is the first of a four-game homestand for the Panthers.

The homestand continues Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 with a three-game series against Spalding (Ky.) College: a Saturday doubleheader at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday single game at noon.