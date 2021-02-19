 Skip to main content
Ferrum to open season Sunday at North Carolina Wesleyan
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Ferrum to open season Sunday at North Carolina Wesleyan

  Updated
Ferrum College head baseball coach Ryan Brittle begins his eighth year at the helm of the Panthers Sunday when they travel to Rocky Mount, N.C. for a non-conference doubleheader against North Carolina Wesleyan College.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. - Ferrum College's season-opening baseball doubleheader against former USA South Athletic Conference rival North Carolina Wesleyan College scheduled for Saturday at W.B. Adams Field has been postponed.

The doubleheader has been rescheduled for Sunday, but the Bishops are hosting the doubleheader in Rocky Mount, N.C.

Game times are  noon and 3 p.m.

The Panthers and the Bishops (1-0) have scheduled a single game for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Adams Field. Game time is 3 p.m.

The game is the first of a four-game homestand for the Panthers.

The homestand continues  Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 with a three-game series against Spalding (Ky.) College: a Saturday doubleheader at  1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday single game at noon.

