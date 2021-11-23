Ferrum women drop two games in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Emory (Ga.) University scored the game's first nine points and led from wire-to-wire in besting Ferrum College, 90-52, in a non-conference women's basketball game Sunday.
The contest was played on the second day of the Emory Tip-Off Classic.
The Eagles (3-2) led by 10 points, 21-11, after the first quarter and by 12 points, 38-26 at intermission.
Emory seized control of the contest in the third period courtesy of a 25-7 scoring surge that produced a 30-point, 63-33, advantage.
Emory captured the final, 10-minute frame by eight points, 27-19.
Ferrum (1-5) suffered its fifth straight loss.
Anna Arato tallied 22 points, eight of which she netted in the third quarter, and pulled down nine rebounds to pace the Eagles.
Also, Claire Brock scored 17 points, Izzy Munson finished with 16, and Kennedy Cater distributed five assists.
Emory converted 56.7% (34 of 60) of its shots from the field, and doubled Ferrum's rebound total, 42-21.
The Panthers were limited to 31.4% (16 of 51) shooting.
"My philosophy in scheduling non-conference games is to play a tough schedule. I want our teams to play against the best teams in the South Region. I think that helps us see how the top teams do things. Our program has been there and we want to get back to that (level),'' Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said.
At game's end, the Eagles held advantages in assists (23-7), points off turnovers (23-8), second-chance points 912-6), points in the paint (34-12), fastbreak points (10-0) and bench points (52-7).
Ferrum committed 21 turnovers to 17 for Emory.
Jacy Marvin led the Panthers with a game-best 23 points. She was 6 of 9 from the field, 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and swished four 3-point field goals.
Marvin surpassed the 20-point mark in scoring for the second time this season.
Aisha Martin finished with 10 points for the Panthers.
"These games will help us prepare for our conference season. We will keep working to figure out exactly what this team's identity will be and how we need to play to compete in the ODAC (Old Dominion Athletic Conference),'' Harvey said.
"We aren't where we want to be, but I'm seeing improvement and right now that's got to be our focus. We need to just keep improving.''
Ferrum opens ODAC play against reigning conference champion University of Lynchburg Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Tip off is 7 p.m. at John M. Turner Gymnasium in Lynchburg.
East Texas Baptist wins by 33
ATLANTA - East Texas Baptist University limited Ferrum College to 11 first-half points Saturday and routed the Panthers, 75-42, in a non-conference women's basketball game played at the Emory (Ga.) University Tip-Off Classic.
The Tigers (3-1) were ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division III in a preseason poll conducted by d3hoops.com. They were coming off a 25-1 campaign in a season in which a national champion was not crowned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fifteen players contributed points to the Tigers' 33-point triumph.
The Tigers scored the game's first nine points and led from wire-to-wire.
East Texas Baptist led 20-4 with 1:24 left in the first quarter and 25-6 at the end of the period.
A 14-5 scoring surge in the second stanza pushed the spread to 39-11 at intermission.
The Tigers won the third period by six points, 22-16, to make the count 61-27.
The Panthers claimed the final frame, 15-14.
Six players accounted for the Panthers' points: Cameron Hawkins (4 on a jumper and a lay-up), Kaira Williams (3 on a 3-pointer), DeMisha Canada (2 on a lay-up), Camille Mangum (2 on a lay-up), Kayla Cabiness (2 on two free throws) and Sadavia Felder (2 on a jumper).
Bridgett Upton led East Texas Baptist with 12 points and Mallory Stevens scored seven and passed out four assists.
Canada paced Ferrum with 11 points and eight rebounds, while Hawkins netted six points and pulled down seven rebounds.
The Tigers converted 40.3% (27 of 67) of their shots as opposed to the Panthers' 31.9% (15 of 47) shooting clip.
Ferrum committed 29 turnovers to East Texas Baptist's 17.
At game's end, the Tigers held advantages in rebounds (41-34), assists (19-9), points off turnovers (29-7), second-chance points (13-4) fastbreak point (11-6) and bench points (46-12).
Points in the paint were even at 24.