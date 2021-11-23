Ferrum women drop two games in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Emory (Ga.) University scored the game's first nine points and led from wire-to-wire in besting Ferrum College, 90-52, in a non-conference women's basketball game Sunday.

The contest was played on the second day of the Emory Tip-Off Classic.

The Eagles (3-2) led by 10 points, 21-11, after the first quarter and by 12 points, 38-26 at intermission.

Emory seized control of the contest in the third period courtesy of a 25-7 scoring surge that produced a 30-point, 63-33, advantage.

Emory captured the final, 10-minute frame by eight points, 27-19.

Ferrum (1-5) suffered its fifth straight loss.

Anna Arato tallied 22 points, eight of which she netted in the third quarter, and pulled down nine rebounds to pace the Eagles.

Also, Claire Brock scored 17 points, Izzy Munson finished with 16, and Kennedy Cater distributed five assists.

Emory converted 56.7% (34 of 60) of its shots from the field, and doubled Ferrum's rebound total, 42-21.

The Panthers were limited to 31.4% (16 of 51) shooting.